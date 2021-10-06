Connect with us

Products

PPG Introduces OneChoice SU1280 UV-Cured Primer Surfacer

Available in a spray-gun-applied quart, the primer surfacer with advanced UV-cure coating technology can be sanded in just two minutes after application.
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

PPG has announced the launch of PPG OneChoice SU1280 UV-Cured Primer Surfacer for the U.S. and Canadian automotive refinish markets. Available in a spray-gun-applied quart, the primer surfacer with advanced UV-cure coating technology can be sanded in just two minutes after application.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“This new primer surfacer combines high-build performance of 2.0 to 2.5 mils per coat with exceptional UV-cured dry times, making it ideal for quickly performing small-to-medium spot repairs,” said Pete Ragone, solventborne brand marketing manager, automotive refinish, PPG. “For collision shops looking to save time and energy with a rapid repair process, this UV-cured technology is the perfect solution.”

Compatible with all PPG topcoats, PPG OneChoice SU1280 UV-Cured Primer Surfacer cures with a handheld UV LED lamp emitting a UVA wavelength of 395. The primer surfacer also can be cured by direct sunlight in 10 to 30 minutes, depending on UV intensity.

PPG will introduce an aerosol-applied version of the same UV primer surfacer technology in November 2021 for those seeking the convenience of an aerosol can.

Advertisement

For more information, visit ppgrefinish.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Products: Mando Corp. Releases New Line of Cooling Fan Assemblies

Products: Dent Fix Launches Improved Body Line Tool

Products: Milwaukee Introduces New Hands-Free Underbody Light

Products: Hunter Introduces Full-Service Series Heavy-Duty Pit Racks

Advertisement

on

PPG Introduces OneChoice SU1280 UV-Cured Primer Surfacer

on

Clore Automotive Introduces Updated PRO-LOGIX Battery Charger

on

S & G Tool Aid Introduces New Circuit Tester

on

SATA Introduces SATAjet X 5500 True Soul Spray Gun
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Training and Education: How to Avoid a Fire at Your Auto Body Shop

Sponsored Content: Protected: ADHESIVES FOR TOYOTA COLLISION REPAIR

Associations: SEMA Award Finalists Announced for 2021

OEMs: Nissan Expands R&D with New Safety Advancement Lab in North America

Products: PPG Introduces OneChoice SU1280 UV-Cured Primer Surfacer
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

S&H Industries

S&H Industries
Contact: Ed Clancy Fax: 216-831-9573
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Preaching to the Non-Converted: Shops Speak Out on Proper Scanning, Diagnostics and Calibrations

Sponsored Content

Shop Inventory? Your Account Manager Can Help with That!

Sponsored Content

Booth Talk’s Jeremy Winters: Optex Premium Body Filler is “Absolutely Amazing”!

Sponsored Content

Jumpstarting your Body Shop Business
Connect
BodyShop Business