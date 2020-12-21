ProColor Collision has announced the appointment of Scott Kostyack as strategic operations specialist for the network’s operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Scott Kostyack

In this role, Kostyack will actively support the day-to-day operations of franchisees, including training and implementing standard operating procedures. He will also support franchisees in managing relationships with suppliers and insurance partners, maximizing revenue and providing great customer service.

“Scott brings a wealth of experience in sales and operations in all areas of the automotive aftermarket industry,” said Paul Randles, regional general manager, Eastern USA, ProColor Collision. “He has a solid understanding of how to help franchisees improve their day-to-day operations while also implementing best practices through training and performance management.”

Kostyack has extensive experience in the paint, body and equipment (PBE) business as well as in improving operational performance and driving sales results. He was the southeast regional sales manager for Transtar Autobody Technologies, where he realized over 10% aggregate growth within two years. His previous experience includes area sales manager – PBE for Keystone Automotive and operations manager for AkzoNobel.