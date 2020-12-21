Connect with us

Consolidators

ProColor Collision Hires Strategic Operations Specialist

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

ProColor Collision has announced the appointment of Scott Kostyack as strategic operations specialist for the network’s operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Scott Kostyack

In this role, Kostyack will actively support the day-to-day operations of franchisees, including training and implementing standard operating procedures. He will also support franchisees in managing relationships with suppliers and insurance partners, maximizing revenue and providing great customer service.

“Scott brings a wealth of experience in sales and operations in all areas of the automotive aftermarket industry,” said Paul Randles, regional general manager, Eastern USA, ProColor Collision. “He has a solid understanding of how to help franchisees improve their day-to-day operations while also implementing best practices through training and performance management.”

Kostyack has extensive experience in the paint, body and equipment (PBE) business as well as in improving operational performance and driving sales results. He was the southeast regional sales manager for Transtar Autobody Technologies, where he realized over 10% aggregate growth within two years. His previous experience includes area sales manager – PBE for Keystone Automotive and operations manager for AkzoNobel.

Advertisement

“I’m delighted to join the ProColor Collision network at the start of its journey in the U.S.,” said Kostyack. “The collision repair industry offers a lot of opportunities to innovate as cars become more complex; it’s an exciting time to be part of the automotive aftermarket space.”

ProColor Collision is part of Fix Network World and offers independent auto body shops standardized management tools and training to support their business performance. ProColor aims to be a repairer of choice in the U.S. and is bringing together a team of industry professionals with proven experience in sales, operations and marketing to grow its network at a regional and national level.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: CSN, Make-A-Wish Raise $95,000 with Online Auction

Consolidators: Fix Network World Appoints U.S. Vice President of Sales

Consolidators: Service King Donates Recycled Ride to Needy Mom

Consolidators: Texas Collision Centers Officially Opens First Location

Advertisement

on

ProColor Collision Hires Strategic Operations Specialist

on

Classic Collision Expands in Florida

on

Consolidator Report

on

ProColor Collision Hires Strategic Operations Specialist for West Region
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: CCG Adds More Than 135 New Locations in 2020

Associations: AASP/NJ Meeting Explores Massachusetts Right to Repair Victory

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Hires Strategic Operations Specialist

Sponsored Content: How to Get Your Auto Body Shop Found Online!

Consolidators: Classic Collision Expands in Florida
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Blowtherm

Blowtherm
Contact: Mark MillerFax: 049-930-1471
810 N Grove Road, Richardson TX 75081
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect