ProColor Collision Welcomes First Shop in Montana

ProColor Collision has announced the opening of ProColor Collision Gallatin Valley, the first ProColor Collision location in Montana and the first of many new locations across the country scheduled to join ProColor Collision in 2024.

Located at 70 Rock Road in Belgrade, ProColor Collision Gallatin Valley is operated by Robert Rinta and Simon Gratch, both of whom are native Montanans who served honorably in the Montana National Guard.

In December 2022, Rinta opened NOVUS Glass Bozeman, providing mobile auto glass services, including windshield repair; auto glass replacement; ADAS services; headlight restoration; windshield wiper replacement; and water repellant treatments.

“Since purchasing my NOVUS Glass franchise from Fix Network in 2022, I’ve experienced the support and guidance provided by the franchise,” said Rinta. “With their help, I’ve created strong relationships with insurance companies and parts dealers that would have been hard to achieve on my own. I’ve always been interested in vehicle repairs and have seen the growth of Fix Network’s ProColor Collision brand. I knew this was an endeavor I wanted to pursue with the help of the ProColor Collision support team.”

Added Scott Bridges, senior vice president of Fix Network, ProColor Collision USA, “Robert and his team at NOVUS Glass have been a strong addition to Fix Network. When he and Simon showed interest in opening a ProColor Collision location, we knew it was a winning combination. Working with entrepreneurs focused on serving their local community positions both ProColor Collision’s entrance into Montana and the residents and businesses of the Gallatin Valley for success.”

For more information on ProColor Collision Gallatin Valley, click here.