 ProColor Collision Welcomes First Shop in Montana

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

ProColor Collision Welcomes First Shop in Montana

ProColor Collision Gallatin Valley is operated by Robert Rinta and Simon Gratch, who both served honorably in the Montana National Guard.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

ProColor Collision has announced the opening of ProColor Collision Gallatin Valley, the first ProColor Collision location in Montana and the first of many new locations across the country scheduled to join ProColor Collision in 2024.

Related Articles

Located at 70 Rock Road in Belgrade, ProColor Collision Gallatin Valley is operated by Robert Rinta and Simon Gratch, both of whom are native Montanans who served honorably in the Montana National Guard.

In December 2022, Rinta opened NOVUS Glass Bozeman, providing mobile auto glass services, including windshield repair; auto glass replacement; ADAS services; headlight restoration; windshield wiper replacement; and water repellant treatments.

“Since purchasing my NOVUS Glass franchise from Fix Network in 2022, I’ve experienced the support and guidance provided by the franchise,” said Rinta. “With their help, I’ve created strong relationships with insurance companies and parts dealers that would have been hard to achieve on my own. I’ve always been interested in vehicle repairs and have seen the growth of Fix Network’s ProColor Collision brand. I knew this was an endeavor I wanted to pursue with the help of the ProColor Collision support team.”

Added Scott Bridges, senior vice president of Fix Network, ProColor Collision USA, “Robert and his team at NOVUS Glass have been a strong addition to Fix Network. When he and Simon showed interest in opening a ProColor Collision location, we knew it was a winning combination. Working with entrepreneurs focused on serving their local community positions both ProColor Collision’s entrance into Montana and the residents and businesses of the Gallatin Valley for success.”

For more information on ProColor Collision Gallatin Valley, click here.

You May Also Like

Heather Culleton, Nikki Rende, Jen Forhan, Sheri Poole
Erika Wright
Women of Jerry's Abra
Consolidators

Crash Champions Acquires Performance Collision Centers

Crash Champions has acquired Performance Collision Centers and its nine locations across Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Performance Collision Centers and its nine locations across Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia. The acquisition officially closed March 1, with operations transitioning immediately to Crash Champions.

“This acquisition represents tremendous positive momentum as we welcome a proven organization to Crash Champions,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “The Performance Collision Centers team and its nine locations have a strong legacy of delivering consistent, high-quality repair service across the Southeast. We look forward to the great value they will add as we continue forward in our strategic growth plan.”

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Classic Collision Licenses Mitchell Cloud Estimating

The multi-site operator’s nearly 300 U.S. facilities can now leverage Mitchell’s technology to support its delivery of proper, safe and efficient collision repairs.

By Jason Stahl
ProColor Collision Welcomes First East Coast Shop

The new location in Greensboro, N.C., is owned and operated by Russ Morgan, who has spent more than 30 years in the collision repair industry.

By Jason Stahl
ProColor Collision Rialto Owner Adds New Location in Fontana, Calif.

Fix Network announced that Eddy Samawi, co-owner of ProColor Collision Rialto, has opened a second location in Fontana, Calif.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Donates Vehicle to U.S. Air Force Veteran

Crash Champions recently joined with the NABC, Allstate, and local non-profit partners to change the life of a deserving single father and U.S. Air Force veteran.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of March 11.

By Jason Stahl
Ladies Guide Maaco With Excellent Technical Skills, Strategic Leadership

The women of Maaco are painting vehicles, repairing dings and dents, restoring finishes, managing customer service and leading local businesses.

By Meagan Kusek
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Feb. 26.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Feb. 19.

By Jason Stahl