PRT HEAVY DUTY Presenting Innovations at HDAW 2024

PRT HEAVY DUTY, a brand of ADD GROUP, one of the largest manufacturers of shock absorbers and air springs for HD applications in the world, is exhibiting an extensive portfolio of heavy-duty applications at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) 2024 at booth no. 1417.

The brand is showing a leading coverage of 100% gas-charged shocks that cover more than 5,000 OE references for trucks, trailers, buses, commercial vehicles, motor homes, pickups, cargo vans, etc. In addition, one of the highlights being presented are the PRT HD Air Springs, which are designed for superior performance, made with OE quality materials and premium rubber mixtures, guaranteeing a maintenance-free and long-lasting product.

“We are more than happy to present this extensive portfolio of HD shocks and air springs to our clients at HDAW 2024,” said Bruno Bello, director of global marketing at PRT. “PRT Heavy Duty is synonymous with performance, technology and leading coverage.”

For more information about the PRT HEAVY DUTY products, visit prtautoparts.com or call (770) 238-161. Also, follow on social networks at @prtautoparts.