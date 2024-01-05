 Quality Collision Group Welcomes Sib Bahjat to Board of Directors

Quality Collision Group Welcomes Sib Bahjat to Board of Directors

Bahjat, who co-founded Overall Parts Solutions, has an extensive background in parts procurement, supply chain management and productivity workflows.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Quality Collision Group (QCG), a leading MSO of OEM-focused collision repair facilities, has announced the appointment of Sib Bahjat to its board of directors.

Bahjat brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Quality Collision Group. With his extensive background in parts procurement, supply chain management and productivity workflows, Bahjat is well-equipped to provide valuable insights and guidance to the company as it continues to innovate and expand its market presence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sib to our board of directors,” said Jerod Guerin, CEO of QCG. “We firmly believe that Sib’s strategic vision and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in helping us achieve our long-term growth goals and exceptional service to our customers.”

In 1995, Bahjat co-founded Overall Parts Solutions (OPS), a pioneering software company recognized for its expertise in the collision repair sector. Known for the groundbreaking Trax parts procurement software and innovations in supply chain management, Bahjat’s visionary leadership propelled OPS from startup to a prominent national entity. His tenure culminated in OPS’s acquisition by OEC in 2021.

Bahjat’s notable achievements include fostering innovative partnerships among collision repair shops, parts suppliers and OEMs, significantly impacting the industry. These partnerships not only fueled growth but also streamlined operations, improving productivity workflows between repair facilities and suppliers.

“I am truly honored to become part of QCG’s distinguished board and look forward to working closely with the leadership team to contribute to the company’s continued growth and success,” said Bahjat.

For more information about QCG, visit qualitycollisiongroup.com.

