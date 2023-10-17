SCRS OEM Summit III to Cover Calibration Solutions

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced the complete lineup of three sessions to be delivered as part of the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit (Summit) Thursday, Nov. 2 in the Las Vegas Convention Center as part of the 2023 SEMA Show.

The first session of the summit begins at 9 a.m. and concludes with a third final session at 1 p.m.

The final session is titled “Research and Validation of Calibration Solutions” and takes place from 1-2:30 p.m. It will explore pathways equipment manufacturers are taking to validate their solutions against varying sets of standards and approvals.

Jordan Krebs, product manager, Alignment and ADAS, Americas of Snap-on Equipment will discuss the process of and learnings gained from seeking out and receiving OEM approvals from specific manufacturers. John Bean manufactures the Tru-Point ADAS calibration solution designed to perform recalibration according to the OEM specifications.



Josh McFarlin, president of AirPro Diagnostics, will then detail the process and results of independent testing on the Auggie, a patented, mobile device for static recalibrations, using the NHTSA NCAP Crash Imminent Braking (CIB) or AEB and Lane Departure Warning (LDW) test scenarios on vehicles recalibrated with their solution.

Following the presentations, these equipment manufacturers will be joined by a panel of individuals from the collision repair industry familiar with requirements, expectations and challenges in performing OEM-compliant calibrations. The panel will include Mike Anderson, president of Collision Advice, Andy Tylka, owner of TAG Auto Group and Midwest ADAS, and Mandy Wynn, national training and support manager at DCR Systems, LLC.

