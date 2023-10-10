 AirPro's Auggie Calibrations Meet NHTSA Standards

AirPro’s Auggie Calibrations Meet NHTSA Standards

AirPro Diagnostics announced that its Auggie mobile static recalibration device has been independently tested and proven to meet NHTSA requirements for a complete and safe repair.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

AirPro Diagnostics announced that its Auggie mobile static recalibration device has been independently tested and calibrations performed prove to meet the NHTSA vehicle requirements to help ensure a complete and safe repair.

FT Techno of America (FTTA) an independent vehicle evaluation company, performed NHTSA NCAP crash imminent braking (CIB), or AEB, and lane departure warning (LDW) test scenarios on a vehicle recalibrated with Auggie and determined that the vehicle successfully passed all CIB and LDW tests performed at the Fowlerville Proving Grounds to the NHTSA testing standard. The tests included both solid and dashed line scenarios for LDW along with CIB/AEB testing on a moving vehicle and stationary vehicle. Additional CIB/AEB testing was successfully performed on a stationary pedestrian to a hybrid of current ADAS standards. All tests passed.

“This independent testing to the NHTSA standards now validates the claims we have made that the Auggie portable device is safe and OEM compatible,” said Josh McFarlin, president and COO of AirPro Diagnostics. “AirPro engineers and testing personnel have worked diligently over the last five years developing our patented algorithms on thousands of vehicles to ensure safety with our tested and proven game-changing Auggie.

The Fowlerville Proving Grounds, situated on 950 acres in southeast Michigan, is a world-class, independent proving ground fully equipped with professional engineering and operations staff. The facility boasts multiple test tracks, including a 20-acre dynamic pad, three-mile oval track, ADAS test facility and more to test vehicles and equipment manufacturers’ new technologies.

Auggie is a wireless, compact solution that saves time and increases efficiency rendering the ADAS targets and lighting conditions in a theater-like environment to precisely perform forward-facing camera (FFC) recalibrations.

For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com.

