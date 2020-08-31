Connect with us

Associations

SCRS RDE to be Delivered with SEMA360 eMarketplace

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced that it will continue the decade-long collaboration with SEMA with the online delivery of the Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series in conjunction with SEMA360, an online marketplace that will allow manufacturers and resellers in the specialty automotive segment to connect and conduct business. RDE will take place Nov. 2-6, the same days as the SEMA360.

“Education has always been a distinctive highlight of our ongoing partnership, and we are thrilled to see the innovative approach our colleagues at SEMA are taking to addressing the industry’s need for connectivity,” said Brett Bailey, chairman of SCRS. “SCRS has been hard at work with our speakers and subject matter experts in transitioning our program in a way that harnesses the same great value the industry has come to expect from the information in our sessions, but to do so in a way that capitalizes on an exciting opportunity to reach more in our industry from their shop floor, in a way that still feels more elevated than a typical online education program many have become accustomed to over the past several months.”

SCRS Full Series logins to the RDE experience will now provide week-long access to SCRS’ collision repair education program, and greater accessibility to all employees within the repair facility, for the same $375 that a single individual would have previously invested during the SEMA Show. Plus, participating businesses will have ongoing access to archived sessions after they have aired.

“Creating a platform where the industry can gather and discover new products and trends has always been a SEMA priority,” said Chris Kersting, president and CEO of SEMA. “SEMA360 is the ideal solution to bring the industry together, at a time when we’ve all been kept apart. The platform allows qualified buyers to interact with manufacturers, see innovative new products, check out top SEMA Show builds and take in industry-leading educational offerings.”

More details will follow, stay tuned to scrs.com/rde for future updates.

To learn more about the SEMA360 or to register, visit sema360.com.

For more information about SCRS, or to join as a member, visit scrs.com, call (877) 841-0660 or email [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Associations: SCRS BOT Live Demos Begin Wednesday, July 29

Associations: CAA to Hold Virtual Meeting on Towing and Storage Laws

Associations: AASP/NJ Releases Details of Free Virtual NORTHEAST Show

Associations: ASA Asks U.S. Senate to Exclude Cash for Clunkers in COVID-19 Stimulus Legislation

Advertisement

on

SCRS RDE to be Delivered with SEMA360 eMarketplace

on

AASP/NJ Talks Photo Estimating, Insurer Conduct at Town Hall

on

ABAT Creates Customer Complaint Form for Member Shops

on

SCRS Successfully Advocates to Preserve 1963 Consent Decree
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: University of the Aftermarket Foundation Sets New Scholarship Record

Consolidators: Service King Bounces Back After COVID-19

News: I-CAR Announces 2020-21 Board Officers, Executive Committee Members

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires Fender Mender Auto Body

Events: SEMA to Hold eMarketplace Nov. 2-6 in Place of Show
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Snap-on Diagnostics

Snap-on Diagnostics
420 Barclay Blvd, Lincolnshire IL 60069
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Article Exposes Insurance Company Steering Tactics

Letters

Alliance of Automotive Service Providers-Minnesota Introduces Anti-Steering Bill

Refinish

Spray-Gun Tips for Automotive Painting
Connect