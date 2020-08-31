SCRS RDE to be Delivered with SEMA360 eMarketplace

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced that it will continue the decade-long collaboration with SEMA with the online delivery of the Repairer Driven Education (RDE) series in conjunction with SEMA360, an online marketplace that will allow manufacturers and resellers in the specialty automotive segment to connect and conduct business. RDE will take place Nov. 2-6, the same days as the SEMA360.

“Education has always been a distinctive highlight of our ongoing partnership, and we are thrilled to see the innovative approach our colleagues at SEMA are taking to addressing the industry’s need for connectivity,” said Brett Bailey, chairman of SCRS. “SCRS has been hard at work with our speakers and subject matter experts in transitioning our program in a way that harnesses the same great value the industry has come to expect from the information in our sessions, but to do so in a way that capitalizes on an exciting opportunity to reach more in our industry from their shop floor, in a way that still feels more elevated than a typical online education program many have become accustomed to over the past several months.”

SCRS Full Series logins to the RDE experience will now provide week-long access to SCRS’ collision repair education program, and greater accessibility to all employees within the repair facility, for the same $375 that a single individual would have previously invested during the SEMA Show. Plus, participating businesses will have ongoing access to archived sessions after they have aired.

“Creating a platform where the industry can gather and discover new products and trends has always been a SEMA priority,” said Chris Kersting, president and CEO of SEMA. “SEMA360 is the ideal solution to bring the industry together, at a time when we’ve all been kept apart. The platform allows qualified buyers to interact with manufacturers, see innovative new products, check out top SEMA Show builds and take in industry-leading educational offerings.”

More details will follow, stay tuned to scrs.com/rde for future updates.

