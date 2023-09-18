 SEMA Launches New Award for Best Engineered Vehicle

The SEMA Best Engineered Vehicle of the Year Award will honor and celebrate a build that demonstrates quality engineering throughout the entire vehicle.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has announced a special new award that will recognize a featured vehicle at the 2023 SEMA Show that showcases exceptional engineering.

The SEMA Best Engineered Vehicle of the Year Award will honor and celebrate a build that demonstrates quality engineering throughout the entire vehicle, or an aspect of the vehicle that goes beyond just physical appearance.

The award aims to inspire more engineers to enter the automotive aftermarket by highlighting their impact on the automotive specialty equipment industry and places a spotlight on the symbiotic relationship between a vehicle’s design and engineering.  

“While vehicle aesthetics have always played a crucial role in the automotive aftermarket, this award recognizes the intricate engineering that transforms a vehicle into a masterpiece of design and functionality,” said Chris Standifer, manager of recognition programs for SEMA. “It also sheds light on the technical brilliance behind the build and provides a platform for engineers to showcase their transformative innovations.”  

To be considered for the award, builders must upload a photo, video, description of the engineering content included in the build and the location of the displayed vehicle at the SEMA Show into their submission. Entries are being accepted until Oct. 25 HERE

The SEMA Best Engineered Vehicle of the Year Award winner will be announced at SEMA Central on Thursday, Nov. 2 at the 2023 SEMA Show.  

For more information, visit semashow.com or sema.org, or call (909) 396-0289.   

