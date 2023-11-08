 Crash Champions CEO Named Finalist for EY Entrepreneur of Year

Consolidators

This honor follows Ebert’s selection as a winner of the Midwest EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award in June.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, will appear as a finalist at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards gala on Nov. 11, presented at the Strategic Growth Forum, in Palm Springs, Calif.

This honor follows Ebert’s selection as a winner of the Midwest EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award in June. A visionary industry-leader, Ebert has built Crash Champions from a single Chicago-based collision repair center into a trusted coast-to-coast brand, operating more than 610 high-quality repair centers in 37 states across the U.S.

“Being named an EY Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards finalist is a tremendous honor and a tribute to the dedication and hard work of our entire Crash Champions team,” said Ebert. “Representing the Midwest, where our journey began, is something that I take immense pride in as we continue to innovate, elevate industry standards, and serve our communities with excellence and integrity.”

