Crash Champions CEO Named Finalist for EY Entrepreneur of Year

Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, will appear as a finalist at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards gala on Nov. 11, presented at the Strategic Growth Forum, in Palm Springs, Calif.

This honor follows Ebert’s selection as a winner of the Midwest EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award in June. A visionary industry-leader, Ebert has built Crash Champions from a single Chicago-based collision repair center into a trusted coast-to-coast brand, operating more than 610 high-quality repair centers in 37 states across the U.S.

“Being named an EY Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards finalist is a tremendous honor and a tribute to the dedication and hard work of our entire Crash Champions team,” said Ebert. “Representing the Midwest, where our journey began, is something that I take immense pride in as we continue to innovate, elevate industry standards, and serve our communities with excellence and integrity.”