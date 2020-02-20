Connect with us

SEMA Welcomes Jeff Dahlin as Sales Director

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has hired Jeff Dahlin as an industry sales director to help oversee a portfolio of client accounts and create partnerships for the SEMA Show, Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show, and their accompanying monthly publications and media channels. Staff member Brendan Gillespie was promoted to industry sales manager and Reham Gharib to the newly created position of sales operations project manager.

“The sales team is focused on helping SEMA and PRI increase engagement with the industry,” said Warren Kosikov, vice president of sales for SEMA. “We are fortunate to have the opportunity to bring in an experienced industry veteran such as Jeff Dahlin to join our team, and to be able to shift our existing staff into roles that will enable us to continue to service the industry.”

Dahlin brings with him 20 years of automotive sales, marketing and executive-level publishing experience, including 16 years at Source Interlink and the MotorTrend Group, where he rose through the ranks at several publications as a director, group publisher and eventually general manager of the Hot Rod Network.

In addition to being named one of SEMA’s Top 35 Under 35 in 2007, Dahlin is a passionate automotive enthusiast who spends time working on classic and muscle car projects while getting in as much off-roading as possible. He received his B.S. in communication and media studies from Northern Arizona University and an M.A. in communication and media studies from California State University, Long Beach.

“I jumped at the opportunity to work for PRI and SEMA, as I’ve worked with so many of the employees in the past and have always respected the passion and assistance provided to our automotive industry,” said Dahlin, who will be based out of PRI’s Aliso Viejo, Calif., office. “To be able to contribute to an organization that does so much great work is an honor for me, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to do so.”

In addition to the hiring of Dahlin, Industry Sales Manager Brendan Gillespie, who previously served in a sales/operations hybrid role, will now focus strictly on sales opportunities – specifically exhibit space and sponsorship sales for both the SEMA and PRI Shows, as well as advertising sales for both SEMA News and PRI Magazine. Gillespie, a six-year veteran of the company, will concentrate on the racing and performance market.

Also, Reham Gharib will take on the new position of sales operations project manager. In this role, she will manage the records of all SEMA and PRI sponsorship contracts, help ensure deliverables are accounted for and communicate with all appropriate stakeholders. She also will be the key stakeholder and project manager for the SEMA Show’s New Products Showcase and PRI Show’s Featured Product Showcase. Gharib has been with the company since 2014.

