Service King Boosts Collin College Collision Technology Program

Service King has a unique partnership with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), a nonprofit that focuses on pre-employment and preparing the next generation of auto body technicians. Service King’s collaboration with CREF enables the company to engage and support technical colleges nationwide through advisory board seat positions and the donation of scholarships and funding opportunities.

As a result, Service King began working with Collin College’s Collision Technology Program, located in Allen, Texas. In 2018, Service King began helping the school plan the layout of its future facility, needed equipment and overall program buildout. Now that Collin College’s program officially commenced after the facility’s grand opening, Service King plans to join forces with the school to identify top talent for its Apprenticeship Program and has also committed to donate auto parts, which will assist with classroom learning.

“Through our continued partnership with CREF, we are proud to support technical colleges like Collin College across the country,” said Sean Huurman, chief human resources officer for Service King. “It has been an honor to support Collin College, through the introduction from CREF, in the development of curriculum, the launch of its Collision Technology Program and of course, the debut of its state-of-the-art facility. In efforts to expand our support, we’ve offered to assist with parts and vehicle donations, which the school informed us they would best benefit from. We are thrilled to provide those resources for them.”