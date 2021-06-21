Service King Donates Recycled Ride to Colorado Veteran

Service King Collision recently repaired and donated a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe to Roy Edwand Manville Jr., a resident of Centennial, Colo., through the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides program.
Recycled Rides is a unique community action initiative through which members of the NABC and others in the auto body repair industry unite with local nonprofit organizations to provide deserving individuals and families with the gift of a fully restored vehicle. Service King has consistently donated vehicles through the Recycled Rides program for more than 10 years. For this donation, Travelers Auto Insurance provided the car that Service King repaired.
Manville, an Air Force veteran, was nominated by the Colorado Veterans Project, a nonprofit organization that hosts special events in order to raise awareness and funds for local veterans and veteran organizations. Manville is 100% disabled with Veterans Affairs (VA) and has mobility issues and arthritis that affect his employment. Diagnosed with PTSD from his time serving and type 2 diabetes, Manville has biweekly doctor appointments. For the past two months, he has been renting a car weekly to get back and forth to his chiropractic and doctor appointments at the VA. Service King’s donation will provide increased independence and financial stability for Manville.
“Our team is honored and excited to prepare this vehicle for Air Force Veteran Roy Manville,” said Andy Haydusky, director of operations. “Our company is dedicated to supporting our nation’s heroes, and we strive to show continuous support through current and future initiatives like this. Participating in the Recycled Rides program allows us to see firsthand how we can make a difference in someone’s life through collision repair. We are thrilled for Roy to gain reliable transportation and increased independence to support his medical needs through this donation.”
This is the third vehicle that Service King has partnered with the NABC to restore this year, with additional donations planned for the remainder of 2021.
To learn more about Service King, visit serviceking.com.