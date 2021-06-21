Service King Donates Recycled Ride to Colorado Veteran

Recycled Rides is a unique community action initiative through which members of the NABC and others in the auto body repair industry unite with local nonprofit organizations to provide deserving individuals and families with the gift of a fully restored vehicle. Service King has consistently donated vehicles through the Recycled Rides program for more than 10 years. For this donation, Travelers Auto Insurance provided the car that Service King repaired.

Manville, an Air Force veteran, was nominated by the Colorado Veterans Project, a nonprofit organization that hosts special events in order to raise awareness and funds for local veterans and veteran organizations. Manville is 100% disabled with Veterans Affairs (VA) and has mobility issues and arthritis that affect his employment. Diagnosed with PTSD from his time serving and type 2 diabetes, Manville has biweekly doctor appointments. For the past two months, he has been renting a car weekly to get back and forth to his chiropractic and doctor appointments at the VA. Service King’s donation will provide increased independence and financial stability for Manville.