 Service King Funds $30,000 in Grants Through CREF
BodyShop Business

on

Aluminum Repair and Training (VIDEO)

Pro Spot Introduces New Paint and Body Equipment Solutions Program at SEMA (VIDEO)

Pro Spot's Art Ewing discusses Pro Spot's all-new paint and body equipment solutions program for PBE jobbers.

Pro Spot Highlights Dust-Free Sanding System at SEMA (VIDEO)

Pro Spot's Art Ewing discusses Pro Spot's dust-free sanding system for a cleaner shop.

Consolidators

Service King Funds $30,000 in Grants Through CREF

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on


The Collision Repair Education Foundation announced Service King has donated $30,000 for distribution between three schools’ collision education programs through the Service King Way Grant: In Honor of Mario Malacara.

Click Here to Read More
“We all must play a part in growing talent in the collision industry, and Service King remains committed to doing so,” said Sean Huurman, chief human resources officer for Service King. “These schools have proven their ability to educate students on our trade. Our partnership with CREF and the Service King Way Grant provides them the means to further strengthen their programs. Mario was passionate about education and students, and we are thrilled to carry on his legacy.”

Service King awarded three $10,000 Service King Way Grants:

  • Collin College Technical Campus (Allen, Texas)
  • Contra Costa College (San Pablo, Calif.)
  • Maxwell High School of Technology (Lawrenceville, Ga.)

The Service King Way Grant was established in 2017 to honor the memory of Mario Malacara, an admired member of the Service King family. Malacara dedicated his life to the collision industry, and his loyalty left a lasting impact on the industry, through his mentorship and legislative efforts. His legacy lives on through this grant, allowing him to continue to inspire the next generation of collision repair professionals.

Eligibility for these awards was achieved by applying for CREF’s 2021 Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grant. The Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grants recognize schools that excel at educating students in collision repair, but due to strained school budgets, the programs require additional financial assistance. Recipient schools use these funds to provide the tools, equipment and supplies necessary to enhance their students’ learning experience and elevate the caliber of their graduates, ensuring that graduates are prepared to successfully enter the workforce upon graduation. Applications for the 2022 Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grants will be available online in January 2022.

Industry members interested in supporting CREF’s efforts to assist secondary and post-secondary collision repair training programs should contact Brandon Eckenrode, managing director, at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected]. Monetary donations can be made online.

BodyShop Business