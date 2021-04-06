Connect with us

Service King Launches Contactless Digital Scheduling Service

Service King has announced the launch of its 24/7 contactless self-schedule service, marking the first of its kind in the collision repair industry.
 
The self-scheduling process creates a personalized workflow from automatically recommending the earliest available appointment to expediting rental car reservations, beginning moments after a customer files a claim with their insurance provider. The service sends the self-schedule link to a preferred device, creating a convenient, responsive and customized experience tailored to fit each unique need while meeting customers where they are.
 
Executing its vision of “building for tomorrow,” Service King seeks to create advanced digital-first experiences for its customers. This state-of-the-art service creates a seamless course of action, simplifying the lives of every driver. This feature is currently available for customers who have chosen Service King as their repairer of choice and have filed a claim with their insurance carrier. In the near future, Service King will enhance this service as a digital platform hosted on its website, which will be available to all customers.
 
“It is our mission to be the most technologically advanced and efficient auto collision repair company in the industry,” said David Cush, CEO of Service King. “We firmly believe our self-schedule service aligns with the industry’s ever-evolving demands and look forward to the positive impact this digital solution will bring to our customer engagement, scheduling process and the Service King experience.”
 
Since launching the service in January 2021, Service King has fulfilled nearly 11,000 customer appointments. Based on customer use, the average time to schedule an appointment is under three minutes.

