Service King Supports Local Communities with Vehicle, Monetary Donations in 2020

Though 2020 presented many challenges, Service King Collision’s passion and drive to help others through the act of service remained steadfast.

Throughout the year, Service King repaired and donated 10 vehicles to recipients across the country through the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program, in addition to donating funds to several nonprofit organizations across the country.

Recycled Rides is a unique community action initiative through which members of the NABC and others in the auto body repair industry unite with local nonprofit organizations to provide deserving individuals and families with the gift of a fully restored vehicle. Service King has consistently donated vehicles through the Recycled Rides program for more than 10 years.

“At Service King, we foster a culture of shared values, such as integrity, family and the calling to serve,” said Jeff McFadden, president of Service King. “I’m very proud of our team for the continued support of several nonprofits that have longstanding relationships with our locations systemwide. Through our involvement with the Recycled Rides program and our various donations to charitable organizations, our hope is to consistently create real impact in the communities we call home.”

During the holidays, Service King teammates annually support multiple nonprofit organizations. To prioritize pandemic safety in the giving process, Service King maintained this commitment by funding the estimated value of items historically collected by its teammates each year. As a result, Service King contributed monetary donations to various charities nationwide throughout the holiday season. These include Alicia’s House, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Arizona’s Children Association, Cornerstone Ranch, Food Bank of the Rockies, Footprints of Fight, Interfaith Family Services, Project Hope Alliance, Second Harvest Food Bank, The Samaritan Inn, McKinney Roots, The Pediatric Oncology Treasure Chest Foundation and Soldiers’ Angels.