 Service King Unveils First-Ever LEED-Certified Facility in San Antonio
Service King Unveils First-Ever LEED-Certified Facility in San Antonio

Consolidators

Service King Unveils First-Ever LEED-Certified Facility in San Antonio

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Service King’s comprehensive approach to sustainability and emphasis on strategies for environmental and health performance were brought to life through its first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified facility in San Antonio.

Service King in San Antonio, a new 13,600-square-foot body repair shop that features a LEED certification — recognized as the most widely used green building rating system in the world.

Located in Alamo Ranch, the new 13,600-square-foot body repair shop features a LEED certification — recognized as the most widely used green building rating system in the world. San Antonio’s new collision repair facility earned its LEED certification, which identifies its achievements in area planning, sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection, waste reduction, indoor environmental quality, innovative strategies and attention to priority regional issues.

“Our team is incredibly proud to debut our first LEED-certified facility and introduce an energy-efficient approach to the collision repair industry,” said Jeff McFadden, president of Service King. “Service King is committed to providing a best-in-class experience for our customers while abiding by leading sustainability practices, and our new San Antonio location reflects exactly that.”

This opening marks the 14th Service King in the San Antonio area and 95th in Texas, with more than 300 locations systemwide.

In this article:,
