Service King Unveils First-Ever LEED-Certified Facility in San Antonio

Service King’s comprehensive approach to sustainability and emphasis on strategies for environmental and health performance were brought to life through its first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified facility in San Antonio.

Located in Alamo Ranch, the new 13,600-square-foot body repair shop features a LEED certification — recognized as the most widely used green building rating system in the world. San Antonio’s new collision repair facility earned its LEED certification, which identifies its achievements in area planning, sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection, waste reduction, indoor environmental quality, innovative strategies and attention to priority regional issues.

“Our team is incredibly proud to debut our first LEED-certified facility and introduce an energy-efficient approach to the collision repair industry,” said Jeff McFadden, president of Service King. “Service King is committed to providing a best-in-class experience for our customers while abiding by leading sustainability practices, and our new San Antonio location reflects exactly that.”