Service King Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

Peter Hunt, the new CFO of Service King

Hunt joins Service King with decades of experience at the C-suite executive level. His background includes developing strategic direction, leading operations and managing financial organizations for publicly traded commercial airlines such as Pinnacle Airlines, where he served as CFO, and Virgin America, where he served as president and COO of its affiliate Alaska Air Group — all after getting his start in the finance organization at Continental Airlines.

“Having worked closely alongside Peter for seven years at Virgin America, I’m confident that his extensive experience will drive Service King’s success and give our organization some new tools in its toolbox,” said David Cush, CEO of Service King. “He brings a proven track record of high level critical thinking and strategy development, significant skills and experience in the traditional CFO responsibilities and direct operating experience in the highly complex airline industry. I’m personally excited to be working with Peter again and I know all of you will enjoy working with him.”