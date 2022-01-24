 Service King Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer
Service King Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Service King announced that it has hired Peter Hunt as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Peter Hunt, the new CFO of Service King

Hunt joins Service King with decades of experience at the C-suite executive level. His background includes developing strategic direction, leading operations and managing financial organizations for publicly traded commercial airlines such as Pinnacle Airlines, where he served as CFO, and Virgin America, where he served as president and COO of its affiliate Alaska Air Group — all after getting his start in the finance organization at Continental Airlines.

“Having worked closely alongside Peter for seven years at Virgin America, I’m confident that his extensive experience will drive Service King’s success and give our organization some new tools in its toolbox,” said David Cush, CEO of Service King. “He brings a proven track record of high level critical thinking and strategy development, significant skills and experience in the traditional CFO responsibilities and direct operating experience in the highly complex airline industry. I’m personally excited to be working with Peter again and I know all of you will enjoy working with him.”

As CFO for Service King, Hunt will be responsible for managing all aspects of financial leadership including accounting, tax, financial planning and analysis, and capital structure. His broad organizational responsibilities while at Alaska Airlines will be useful as Service King emerges from the current environment of labor shortages and supply chain disruption to a more normalized operating environment. Hunt will assume his responsibilities on Feb. 4.

“I’m excited to be joining this industry-leading brand and look forward to working with the over 5,000 teammates at Service King,” said Hunt.

