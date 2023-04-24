 Snap-on Highlights Small but Mighty Mini Tools

Snap-on Highlights Small but Mighty Mini Tools

Snap-on's screwdriver set, die grinder and work light may be small in size, but they’re big on making work more productive when space and time are tight.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The saying “good things come in small packages” holds true for these mighty minis from Snap-on. This screwdriver set, die grinder and work light may be small in size, but they’re big on making work more productive when space and time are tight.

With small fasteners becoming more prevalent in the navigation systems and electronic controls of today’s vehicles, the Snap-on SGDX40BO 4-piece Instinct Soft Grip Mini-Tip Combination Screwdriver Set combines popular Snap-on flat and Phillips head screwdrivers into this kit with a storage tray that will handle even the smallest fasteners. These define “small but mighty” with a tri-lobe design in the center of the soft grip handle to create fingertip control and prevent rolling off flat surfaces when not in use, combined with a special alloy steel blade to deliver turning power when needed. There’s even a tip identifier on the crown making it easier to reach for the right size tool needed for the job.

When repairs in small spaces need smoothing out, the Snap-on PTGR115 1/3 HP Long Neck Right Angle Mini Die Grinder has an extra-long neck with 90° head angle for hard-to-access areas and a 1/4″ collet that accepts most common accessories. Even in a compact body, this grinder is powered by a thermally balanced air motor with adjustable rear exhaust to direct airflow away from the work area while 25,000 RPM free speed smooths out surfaces. The built-in regulator makes it easy to dial in the exact speed needed for the application while industrial grade gears keep this tough tool working over the long haul.

When tiny spaces need big light, the Snap-on ECFDF108 1,100 Lumen Rechargeable Battery Mini Work Light illuminates any work area while measuring less than 6″ x 3″. The 180° rotatable bracket includes strong magnets to keep the work light secured to any metallic surface and includes a dimmable switch and a cut-out face design that enables the user to see when the light is on even when it’s face down. It comes with two USB-C port rechargeable batteries that last for approximately 4,000 charging cycles.

For more information, visit snapon.com or call (877) 762-7664.

