Snap-on Tools Announces Socket to Breast Cancer Tool Sets

Snap-on is recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness month with “Socket to Breast Cancer” limited-edition tool sets.

During October, many franchisees will offer products they purchased in support of The Pink Fund and The Kelly Shires Foundation, organizations that help provide financial assistance to breast cancer patients and their families to cover non-medical expenses during treatment such as auto repairs and utility bills. Over the nine years of the Socket to Breast Cancer program, Snap-on has donated more than $1 million to the work of these organizations. Included in this year’s Socket to Breast Cancer offerings:

Snap-on ASA204BPM 4-piece Mini Acetate Handle Pick Set and ASAL204BPM 4-piece Acetate Handle Long Pick Set – Made from special, proprietary alloy steel, these mini and long pick sets have a contour thumb stop that helps bring the strength in pink.

– Made from special, proprietary alloy steel, these mini and long pick sets have a contour thumb stop that helps bring the strength in pink. Snap-on PL600ES1RKP 6-piece Essential Pliers/Cutters Set – The combination pliers feature the new Talon Grip pliers that offer 57% increased pulling power, and the VectorEdge diagonal cutters have induction-hardened blades to make repeated cuts at all locations along the blade. The handles of both sets are cushioned pink and designed to reduce fatigue.

– The combination pliers feature the new Talon Grip pliers that offer 57% increased pulling power, and the VectorEdge diagonal cutters have induction-hardened blades to make repeated cuts at all locations along the blade. The handles of both sets are cushioned pink and designed to reduce fatigue. Snap-on SDDX70APP 7-piece Combination Screwdriver Set 3 and SDDX70APW 7-piece Combination Screwdriver Set – This set is made from special, proprietary alloy steel and the screwdrivers have contour thumb stops for better control in both white and pink.

– This set is made from special, proprietary alloy steel and the screwdrivers have contour thumb stops for better control in both white and pink. Snap-on SGDX60204CPM 10-piece Instinct® Soft Handle Screwdriver/Pick Set – The special alloy steel blade is topped with a pink, soft grip handle and tip identifier to add comfort and control while making the right tool easy to spot. The tri-lobe design creates needed turning power and prevents the tool from rolling on flat surfaces.

– The special alloy steel blade is topped with a pink, soft grip handle and tip identifier to add comfort and control while making the right tool easy to spot. The tri-lobe design creates needed turning power and prevents the tool from rolling on flat surfaces. Snap-on SPBS704AP 4-piece Striking Prybar Set – These pink-handle prybars come in 8, 12, 18 and 24” with precision-ground blade edges that are angled to create maximum leverage while lifting and pulling.

– These pink-handle prybars come in 8, 12, 18 and 24” with precision-ground blade edges that are angled to create maximum leverage while lifting and pulling. Snap-on PL347ACFP 3-piece Talon Grip Slip Joint Pliers Set – These pink combination pliers feature the new Talon Grip pliers that offer 57% increased pulling power.

– These pink combination pliers feature the new Talon Grip pliers that offer 57% increased pulling power. Snap-on FHD80MPP 3/8″ Drive Dual 80 Technology Multi-Position Ratchet and THD72MPP 1/4″ Drive Dual 80 Technology Multi-Position Ratchet – These pink-handled ratchets function as offset fixed-head, conventional straight, and as a 360° speeder ratchets with the benefit of Snap-on’s patented Dual 80 technology.

These pink-handled ratchets function as offset fixed-head, conventional straight, and as a 360° speeder ratchets with the benefit of Snap-on’s patented Dual 80 technology. Snap-on FHCNFD72P 3/8″ Drive 72-Tooth Hard Grip Swivel Head Ratchet, THNFD72P 1/4″ Drive 72-Tooth Hard Grip Swivel Head Ratchet and FHNFD100P 3/8″ Drive 100-Tooth Hard Grip Swivel Head Ratchet – These swivel head, pink-handled ratchets offer a variety of ratcheting positions and feature 72-teeth to reduce swing arc and shorter movement between tooth engagement.