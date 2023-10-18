 Snap-on Tools Announces Socket to Breast Cancer Tool Sets

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

Snap-on Tools Announces Socket to Breast Cancer Tool Sets

Snap-on is recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness month with “Socket to Breast Cancer” limited-edition tool sets.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Snap-on is recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness month with “Socket to Breast Cancer” limited-edition tool sets.

Related Articles

During October, many franchisees will offer products they purchased in support of The Pink Fund and The Kelly Shires Foundation, organizations that help provide financial assistance to breast cancer patients and their families to cover non-medical expenses during treatment such as auto repairs and utility bills. Over the nine years of the Socket to Breast Cancer program, Snap-on has donated more than $1 million to the work of these organizations. Included in this year’s Socket to Breast Cancer offerings:

  • Snap-on ASA204BPM 4-piece Mini Acetate Handle Pick Set and ASAL204BPM 4-piece Acetate Handle Long Pick Set – Made from special, proprietary alloy steel, these mini and long pick sets have a contour thumb stop that helps bring the strength in pink.
  • Snap-on PL600ES1RKP 6-piece Essential Pliers/Cutters Set – The combination pliers feature the new Talon Grip pliers that offer 57% increased pulling power, and the VectorEdge diagonal cutters have induction-hardened blades to make repeated cuts at all locations along the blade. The handles of both sets are cushioned pink and designed to reduce fatigue.
  • Snap-on SDDX70APP 7-piece Combination Screwdriver Set 3 and SDDX70APW 7-piece Combination Screwdriver Set – This set is made from special, proprietary alloy steel and the screwdrivers have contour thumb stops for better control in both white and pink. 
  • Snap-on SGDX60204CPM 10-piece Instinct® Soft Handle Screwdriver/Pick Set – The special alloy steel blade is topped with a pink, soft grip handle and tip identifier to add comfort and control while making the right tool easy to spot. The tri-lobe design creates needed turning power and prevents the tool from rolling on flat surfaces.
  • Snap-on SPBS704AP 4-piece Striking Prybar Set – These pink-handle prybars come in 8, 12, 18 and 24” with precision-ground blade edges that are angled to create maximum leverage while lifting and pulling.
  • Snap-on PL347ACFP 3-piece Talon Grip Slip Joint Pliers Set – These pink combination pliers feature the new Talon Grip pliers that offer 57% increased pulling power. 
  • Snap-on FHD80MPP 3/8″ Drive Dual 80 Technology Multi-Position Ratchet and THD72MPP 1/4″ Drive Dual 80 Technology Multi-Position Ratchet – These pink-handled ratchets function as offset fixed-head, conventional straight, and as a 360° speeder ratchets with the benefit of Snap-on’s patented Dual 80 technology. 
  • Snap-on FHCNFD72P 3/8″ Drive 72-Tooth Hard Grip Swivel Head Ratchet, THNFD72P 1/4″ Drive 72-Tooth Hard Grip Swivel Head Ratchet and FHNFD100P 3/8″ Drive 100-Tooth Hard Grip Swivel Head Ratchet – These swivel head, pink-handled ratchets offer a variety of ratcheting positions and feature 72-teeth to reduce swing arc and shorter movement between tooth engagement.

Find out more about these and other Snap-on tools and products by contacting your participating Snap-on franchisee or other representative, visiting snapon.com or calling (877) 762-7664. 

You May Also Like

Products

Milwaukee Introduces New M12 Borescope

Milwaukee Tool has introduced the new M12 Auto Technician Borescope that delivers 5mm access and clear diagnosis.   

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Milwaukee Tool has introduced the new M12 Auto Technician Borescope that delivers 5mm access and clear diagnosis.   

Providing enhanced image quality for technicians, the M12 Borescope enables users to diagnose hairline cracks with clarity. The high-definition front and side cameras and 4.3-inch display provide enhanced application viewing and easier diagnosis. With its four-level zoom capabilities, users can zero in on points of interest, streamlining their inspection process. 

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
Autel Releases New ADAS Calibration Coverage Updates

This new release provides ADAS calibration coverage for the most common systems on many Audi, GM, Porsche, Hyundai/Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan and Stellantis models.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
OTC Introduces New Heavy-Duty Bottle Jacks

The new BT12 and BT30 heavy-duty bottle jacks support a wider range of foreign and domestic vehicles ideal for the trucking and construction industries.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
S & G Tool Aid Introduces New Blow Gun

The Turbo Tornado Blow Gun delivers the air flow you need when and where you need it. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
OTC Introduces New 12-Ton Jack Stands

The new S012 12-Ton Steel Jack Stands are constructed with high-quality steel for increased strength and safety in vehicle holding.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

JOSAM to Introduce HD Collision Equipment at SEMA

JOSAM will introduce two of its innovative wheel alignment and collision repair products to the North American market at the 2023 SEMA Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
DeVilbiss Introduces New Tru-Cure Portable Infrared Unit

The Tru-Cure Infrared Curing Unit is a battery-powered unit that offers a direct curing solution for the automotive refinishing market.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Polyvance Releases New 6180 Mini-Fuzer Hot Air Plastic Welding Station

The Mini-Fuzer includes both a hot air welder and an airless welder for making repairs to a wide variety of plastic materials.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Snap-on Conference Sees Record Turnout

More than 9,000 attended the conference which provided franchisees the products, programs and promotions to continue building mutually rewarding customer relationships.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers