Snap-on Debuts New General Service Set

Snap-on Debuts New General Service Tool Set

The 233FSMBFR 33-Piece 3/8" Drive General Service Set includes an essential range of tools that provide a wide array of functions.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

Snap-on has launched the 233FSMBFR 33-Piece 3/8″ Drive General Service Set, which includes an essential range of tools that provide a wide array of functions to cover many repair needs for technicians on the road or in the shop. The set equips technicians with the following:

  • FHX80B 3/8″ Drive Dual 80 Technology Soft Grip Standard Handle Locking Flex-Head Ratchet
  • FXK 3/8″ Drive 3″ and 6″ Knurled Friction Ball Extensions
  • 12 metric semi-deep and 11 SAE semi-deep sockets
  • SGDMRC44B Ratcheting Soft Grip Standard Screwdriver with 2 bits
  • LN47ACF 9″ Talon Grip Long-Nose Slip-Joint Pliers
  • HJ47ACF 8″ FlankJaw Slip-Joint Pliers
  • 87ACF 7″ VectorEdge Diagonal Cutter
  • MPBS10AR 10″ Straight Blade Striking Prybar 

With the 233FSMBFR, technicians have maximized tool concentration in the smallest footprint. A unique closed cell cross-linked foam case offers superior performance and durability, resisting oils, solvents and fuels. The contrasting colors in the foam organizer make it simple to identify missing tools, enhancing efficiency and safeguarding its contents. For more information about this set, contact your participating Snap-on franchisee or representative, call (877) 762-7664 or visit snapon.com 

