Snap-on Debuts New General Service Set

Snap-on has launched the 233FSMBFR 33-Piece 3/8″ Drive General Service Set, which includes an essential range of tools that provide a wide array of functions to cover many repair needs for technicians on the road or in the shop. The set equips technicians with the following:

FHX80B 3/8″ Drive Dual 80 Technology Soft Grip Standard Handle Locking Flex-Head Ratchet

FXK 3/8″ Drive 3″ and 6″ Knurled Friction Ball Extensions

12 metric semi-deep and 11 SAE semi-deep sockets

SGDMRC44B Ratcheting Soft Grip Standard Screwdriver with 2 bits

LN47ACF 9″ Talon Grip Long-Nose Slip-Joint Pliers

HJ47ACF 8″ FlankJaw Slip-Joint Pliers

87ACF 7″ VectorEdge Diagonal Cutter

MPBS10AR 10″ Straight Blade Striking Prybar

With the 233FSMBFR, technicians have maximized tool concentration in the smallest footprint. A unique closed cell cross-linked foam case offers superior performance and durability, resisting oils, solvents and fuels. The contrasting colors in the foam organizer make it simple to identify missing tools, enhancing efficiency and safeguarding its contents. For more information about this set, contact your participating Snap-on franchisee or representative, call (877) 762-7664 or visit snapon.com