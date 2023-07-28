 South Dakota Body Shop Co-Sponsors Fourth of July Community Event

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

South Dakota Body Shop Co-Sponsors Fourth of July Community Event

Abra Brookings co-sponsored Dacotah Bank Center’s annual Uncle Sam Jam Celebration event on the Fourth of July.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

As the sound of neighborhood fireworks begins to gradually fade, the celebration continued for Abra Brookings which recently co-sponsored Dacotah Bank Center’s annual Uncle Sam Jam Celebration event.

Related Articles

The event offered community fun for all ages, including games, live music from the Bad Habits Band and a fireworks display to conclude a memorable evening.

Abra Brookings was proud to serve as the stage sponsor for the event and for the opportunity to connect with some of the event’s 2,500 attendees.

“It’s an exciting time to come together and celebrate with new and familiar faces in the community,” said Brooke Barhite, director of partnerships for Dacotah Bank Center. “So many individuals played a role in making this event a success, and it was important to me to shout out our sponsors during our hourly prize giveaways.”

Dacotah Bank Center is already planning more engaging community events for the fall and winter seasons.

“The real reward is seeing the excitement of the community when they get to connect with one another and share experiences,” said Kyle Lobien, general manager of Abra Brookings. “We love getting involved with local events like this, and it helps show the community the friendly faces behind the collision repair expertise.”

For more information on Abra, visit Abraauto.com.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Classic Collision Adds New Location in Fridley, Minn.

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of a Maaco franchise in Fridley, Minn.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of a Maaco franchise in Fridley, Minn.

The owners have provided their customers an easy, affordable and hassle-free collision repair experience for many years.

“Our mission has been to be the reliable choice in collision repair and provide excellent customer service, and I believe that Classic Collision will uphold that mission,” said Andy McClure, former owner of Maaco Fridley franchise.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Victory Automotive Group Acquires Two Ohio Dealerships

The acquisition includes 12,480 square feet of office/showroom space between the two dealerships as well as a collision center and body shop, detail shop and quick lube shop.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ProColor Collision Welcomes First Shop in Cypress, Texas

The new location is operated by Jack Pilavian, who has spent more than 26 years in the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Donates Vehicle to Children’s Home

Crash Champions recently took part in a NABC Recycled Rides giveaway in Nashville benefiting the Palmer Home for Children.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CARSTAR Hayden Named Best Body Shop in Idaho

CARSTAR Hayden has been named the Best Auto Body Shop in the Panhandle region at the 2023 Idaho’s Best Awards.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Consolidator Report

Recent news in the MSO and consolidator world.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Recent news in the MSO and consolidator world.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Body Consolidators: Full Steam Ahead

At mid-year, most consolidators — with the exception of a few — are full steam ahead with acquisitions.

By Laura Gay
Consolidator Report

Recent news in the MSO and consolidator world.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers