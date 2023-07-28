South Dakota Body Shop Co-Sponsors Fourth of July Community Event

As the sound of neighborhood fireworks begins to gradually fade, the celebration continued for Abra Brookings which recently co-sponsored Dacotah Bank Center’s annual Uncle Sam Jam Celebration event.

The event offered community fun for all ages, including games, live music from the Bad Habits Band and a fireworks display to conclude a memorable evening.

Abra Brookings was proud to serve as the stage sponsor for the event and for the opportunity to connect with some of the event’s 2,500 attendees.

“It’s an exciting time to come together and celebrate with new and familiar faces in the community,” said Brooke Barhite, director of partnerships for Dacotah Bank Center. “So many individuals played a role in making this event a success, and it was important to me to shout out our sponsors during our hourly prize giveaways.”

Dacotah Bank Center is already planning more engaging community events for the fall and winter seasons.

“The real reward is seeing the excitement of the community when they get to connect with one another and share experiences,” said Kyle Lobien, general manager of Abra Brookings. “We love getting involved with local events like this, and it helps show the community the friendly faces behind the collision repair expertise.”

For more information on Abra, visit Abraauto.com.