 Texas Jury Awards State Farm Policyholder $277,000

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

Texas Jury Awards State Farm Policyholder $277,000

A Rusk County District Court found that State Farm had knowingly or intentionally engaged in unfair and deceptive acts or practices regarding a policyholder's hail damage claim. 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Last month, a Texas jury gave State Farm a quarter million reasons to be a better neighbor to its policyholders when a Rusk County District Court found the insurance giant had knowingly or intentionally engaged in unfair and deceptive acts or practices in Joseph Wayne Collins v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Related Articles

“The jury determined that State Farm had unfairly withheld money owed from their policyholder’s settlement and knowingly engaged in wrongdoing,” said Burl Richards, owner of Burl’s Collision Center in Henderson, Texas — the policyholder’s chosen collision repair facility. “The jurors made a statement through their judgment: insurance companies need to take care of their policyholders.”

Collins’ journey to this judgment began in 2020, when he took his Toyota Tacoma pickup truck to Burl’s Collision Center to repair hail damage. After the auto body shop wrote its repair plan, State Farm declared the vehicle a total loss, despite the vehicle owner’s desire to have his truck repaired. Richards did not believe the damage exceeded 100% of the vehicle’s actual cash value (the threshold in Texas for a vehicle to be declared a total loss), so he recommended his client contact Robert McDorman at Auto Claim Specialists.

McDorman and the third-party appraiser hired by State Farm both agreed that the vehicle had been undervalued by the insurer.

“State Farm was taking advantage of our mutual client, their insured,” Richards said.

In the meantime, State Farm retrieved the Toyota Tacoma from Burl’s Collision Center, and although the insurer agreed to pay the total loss charges, they deducted the shop’s blueprint fees and several other line items, reducing the overall settlement paid to Collins by $1,750.

“Are blueprint fees necessary?” Richards asked. “I believe they’re necessary, the jury believed they’re necessary, and they believed the insurance company should not have deducted those fees from his settlement.

“State Farm said they weren’t going to make any deductions, but they did it anyway. The insurer elected to do the wrong thing every step of the way. They took $1,750 out of the client’s settlement, but the bigger error was that the vehicle should have been repaired as evidenced by the fact that the truck was sold at auction with a clear title. This whole thing could have been avoided if the vehicle had just been repaired in the first place like it should have been.” 

Collins hired an attorney to recoup his losses, and when the case was heard in the Fourth Judicial District Court of Rusk County, 10 of 12 jurors found that State Farm had failed to comply with its policy agreement. The insurer’s decision to knowingly and intentionally engage in unfair and deceptive practices carried a penalty of over $175,000 which, when combined with court fees and the original under-indemnification, resulted in a total judgment of $277,048 that State Farm was ordered to pay to Collins. 

Richards believes the judgment is a “big deal to us and our customer, but it’s not about the money; it’s about making change and hoping insurers will start treating people right. Mr. Collins felt like this was something he needed to pursue from a moral standpoint. It means a lot to have customers who are so passionate about doing the right thing and standing up against bullies like State Farm.” 

As not only a body shop owner but also the president of the Auto Body Association of Texas (ABAT), Richards shared another reason this judgment is so important.

“We constantly file complaints with the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) and tell them that insurance companies shouldn’t be making these types of deductions, but this issue has been going on for years. Each complaint yields the same generic letter that TDI doesn’t make these decisions; it’s up to a finder of fact to determine what’s fair and reasonable. Well, that’s exactly what happened here. A district judge and the jury — finders of fact — felt like this award was warranted. I feel really vindicated by their findings.” 

More details of this case can be found in an upcoming issue of ABAT’s official publication, Texas Automotive, published by Thomas Greco Publishing and available at grecopublishing.com.

You May Also Like

Associations

CIECA Announces Webinar on Future of Automotive Technologies

The next CIECA webinar, “The Future Digital Landscape: Embracing Blue-Sky Thinking”, is scheduled for Thursday, June 29 at 2 p.m. EST.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECA webinar, “The Future Digital Landscape: Embracing Blue-Sky Thinking", is scheduled for Thursday, June 29 at 2 p.m. EST.

During the one-hour live broadcast, Chuck Olsen, senior vice president of operations and automotive technology for AirPro Diagnostics, will discuss new technologies the collision industry is currently learning about, what stakeholders can expect to see in the near and extended future, and how it may impact businesses.

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
Auto Care Industry Expected to Grow 8.1% in 2023

Newly released 2024 Auto Care Factbook report shows automotive aftermarket industry with 9.7% growth rate in 2022, exceeding projections and demonstrating continued stable growth year over year.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WIN Elects Board Leadership for 2023-24

WIN’s board consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair shops, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, recyclers, insurance companies and others.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Announces Rivian as New Corporate Member

SCRS announced that Rivian Automotive is the newest automobile manufacturer to join the association as a corporate member.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Automotive Aftermarket Industry Outperforms Expectations in 2022

The automotive aftermarket grew 9.7% in 2022, outperforming expectations (previously forecast at 8.5%).

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

AASP/NJ Publication Questions NJ DOI Over Consumer Protection

In an article in New Jersey Automotive, an attorney shares his concerns that the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance did not appear to have “non-neutrality” between consumers and insurers when complaints were brought forth.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Registration Opens for Texas Auto Body Trade Show

ABAT announced that registration for the Texas Auto Body Trade Show Aug. 25-26 at the Irving Convention Center in Irving, Texas is now open.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
State Farm Hit with Class Action Over Luxury Vehicle Repairs

A class action lawsuit has been filed against State Farm accusing them of short-paying policyholders with high-value luxury vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ to Host Auto Body Laws and Regulations Seminar

One of New Jersey’s top automotive attorneys will provide an overview on how to develop a strong contract to protect your shop and customers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers