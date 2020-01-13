Click Here to Read More

“The auto physical damage industry is at a complex intersection, where we see all segments related to the auto physical damage ecosystem managing the benefits and risks associated with the continued migration from traditional legacy businesses to a multitude of digital new age business models,” said Vince Romans, founder partner of The Romans Group. “Adjusting and normalizing to this new age marketplace is driving accelerated change, creating uncertainty, and unmasking opportunities for growth while sometimes facilitating a planned business and industry exit or forcing reluctant capitulation.”

Growth of U.S. Market

In 2018, the U.S. collision repair industry market grew 1.65% from 2017. Since 2006, market size estimates for collision repair grew approximately $7 billion with a CAGR of 1.74 percent. In the near term, The Romans Group expects the total industry market size to move in a forward direction and expects growth of 1.25% to 2.50% for 2019 and 2020.

MLO Consolidation

Unlike the slowdown witnessed from 2015 through 2017 with multiple-location operator (MLO) acquisitions by the four multi-regional consolidators (Caliber, Boyd-Gerber, ABRA and Service King), 2018 saw an increase in acquisitions by the four consolidators as well as some super regionals. In early 2019, the largest ever private equity deal within the collision repair industry closed when Caliber Collision and ABRA finalized their merger, creating a more than 1,000-location MLO with a presence spanning 37 states. The year 2019 was the busiest and most dramatic year for MLO transactions, with revenue transferred through MLO acquisitions north of $1.8 billion. Even if the ABRA transaction revenue is removed from the current $1.8 billion in total revenue, 2019 will be the second year of an upward trend.