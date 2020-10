Tsunami Compressed Air Solutions has launched a new air dryer, the Portable Pure-5T, to ensure better quality paint jobs. With its lightweight design and handle attachment, the Portable Pure-5T offers ultimate portability.

This 17 cfm regenerative air dryer comes with Tsunami pre-filtration and a 1-gallon receiver tank to ensure clean dry air while eliminating pulses.

Lift and carry this dryer to the point-of-use for ultimate air performance.

For more information, click here.