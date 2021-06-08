Tucson-Based Auto Dealership Opens Car ADAS Calibration Center

AirPro Diagnostics and Car ADAS Solutions have announced that an affiliate of Tucson-based O’Rielly Chevrolet will open an ADAS calibration center, Tucson ADAS Calibration Center, LLC (TACC), to serve the Tucson and Southern Arizona markets.

“We welcome TACC to the Car ADAS Solutions family of best-in-class calibration centers,” said Greg Peeters, founder and CEO of Car ADAS. “Protecting lives through the precise calibration of advanced driver-assistance systems is the Car ADAS mission, and in partnership with AirPro Diagnostics, we look forward to working with the TACC team to deliver safe and complete calibrations to all of their valued customers. Our patent-pending process of training, implementation, validating, documenting and supporting that only the specific OEM requirements have been met on each and every calibration is the highly disciplined Car ADAS approach.” Added O’Relly Chevrolet President and General Manager Rob Draper, “Taking the lead in Tucson is what O’Rielly Chevrolet is all about. We are excited to launch TACC and to be a part of the partnership with AirPro Diagnostics and Car ADAS Solutions. For over 97 years, O’Rielly Chevrolet has been a pioneer in automotive sales, service and collision repair, and now, through TACC, in delivering ADAS calibration services in Southern Arizona. We did extensive due diligence and chose the most comprehensive, most efficient solution in the market today.”

“We’ve been educating ourselves on ADAS calibrations for more than two years,” said Brian Guerrero, general manager of TACC. “We were looking for a more robust, comprehensive solution than what we’ve seen being used in the marketplace. The more I learned about this space – the OE requirements for each and every calibration, from setting up our shop environment, to wheel alignment verification, to road tests to ensure that each vehicle’s dynamic systems are tested and operational – the simpler the decision became to move forward with AirPro Diagnostics and Car ADAS Solutions. Our stand-alone calibration facility will be the first of its kind in Southern Arizona.”

Eric Newell, executive vice president of AirPro Diagnostics, said, “We’ve been working with Brian and his team, creating an end-to-end solution for diagnostics and calibrations. This has positioned TACC as the go-to calibration expert in Southern Arizona. I look forward to visiting the new center once it is operational on June 14, 2021.” The AirPro Diagnostics scan tool and service meet rigorous vehicle manufacturer requirements by having OEM-sourced software and scan tool hardware resident or local to the vehicle. ORION, AirPro’s cloud-based diagnostic management system, is the hub by which all services are delivered within the company’s “10-Minute Response Pledge.” AirPro Diagnostics is backed by a team of uniquely skilled diagnostic brand specialists who provide reliable, efficient and accurate scanning, diagnostic and calibration solutions utilizing OEM-sourced software that meets the highest level of quality and safety standards. For more information, call (904) 717-1711 or visit airprodiagnostics.com.

