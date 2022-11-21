 Ultimate Frame Coater Kit for Inside-Out Rust Protection
2020 Ford F-150 Surround View Camera Calibration

Joe Keene of Babcox Media performs a surround view camera system calibration on a 2020 Ford F-150.

Inductor Max Induction Heater Tool Demonstration at 2022 SEMA

Tom Gough, president and CEO of Induction Innovations, shows off the Inductor Max induction heater tool at the 2022 SEMA Show.

Products

Ultimate Frame Coater Kit for Inside-Out Rust Protection

KBS Coatings’ Ultimate Frame Coater Kit provides everything needed for ultimate inside-out rust protection for auto frames, auto bodies and more.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

KBS Coatings’ Ultimate Frame Coater Kit provides everything needed for ultimate inside-out rust protection for auto frames, auto bodies and more.

The easy-to-use DIY kit employs the KBS 3-Step System combined with KBS Cavity Coater to prepare and coat up to 50 square feet of metal. KBS Klean, a non-toxic and biodegradable super cleaner removes dirt, grease, grime and other contaminants. Next, water-based and biodegradable RustBlast effectively dissolves rust and corrosion while etching metal for best adhesion of KBS RustSeal. RustBlast also leaves a zinc phosphate coating to stop flash rust from forming. The third step is RustSeal, a rust inhibitive and preventative paint that’s applied by brush, roller or spray gun. RustSeal chemically bonds to metal, including rusted metal, to isolate it from moisture and oxygen. Without those present, metal can’t rust.

RustSeal comes in 11 colors and flows out to provide a beautiful, smooth finish that resembles a powder coat. RustSeal provides a flexible yet rock-hard barrier that’s extremely resistant to abrasion and impact. For ultimate protection, KBS Cavity Coater Aerosol provides rust protection in hard-to-reach areas like inside frame rails, rocker panels, doors, tailgates and more. Cavity Coater, a self-healing corrosion inhibiting coating, provides long-term protection and wicks into welds and seams that primers and top coats can’t reach. For especially hard to-reach-areas, the KBS Cavity Wand is provided to extend the reach of aerosol Cavity Coater with a reusable 48” hose featuring a 360-degree spray tip.

For more information, click here or call (888) 531-4527.

