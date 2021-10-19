Uni-Select Names New President and COO

Uni-Select Inc. has announced the appointment of Michael Sylvester as president and COO of FinishMaster Inc., effective Oct. 11, 2021.

Sylvester has over 20 years of experience in leadership roles in the rail transport industry. He has proven to be a hands-on operator and a strategic negotiator with clients and suppliers, working in a mature industry with a mix of strong national clients, suppliers and regional players. In his previous role as senior vice president at Stella-Jones Inc., he demonstrated an in-depth knowledge of mergers and acquisitions, business integrations and a proven track record in operational excellence and market growth.

“I personally collaborated with Mike for almost 10 years and share a great deal of trust in his ability to contribute to the achievement of our common goals and vision for success,” said Brian McManus, executive chair and CEO of Uni-Select Inc.