Connect with us

News

Uni-Select Names New President and COO

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Uni-Select Inc. has announced the appointment of Michael Sylvester as president and COO of FinishMaster Inc., effective Oct. 11, 2021.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Sylvester has over 20 years of experience in leadership roles in the rail transport industry. He has proven to be a hands-on operator and a strategic negotiator with clients and suppliers, working in a mature industry with a mix of strong national clients, suppliers and regional players. In his previous role as senior vice president at Stella-Jones Inc., he demonstrated an in-depth knowledge of mergers and acquisitions, business integrations and a proven track record in operational excellence and market growth.

“I personally collaborated with Mike for almost 10 years and share a great deal of trust in his ability to contribute to the achievement of our common goals and vision for success,” said Brian McManus, executive chair and CEO of Uni-Select Inc.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: John Bean to Showcase New Tru-Point ADAS Calibration System at SEMA

News: ADAS Quick Reference Now Part of ALLDATA Repair and Collision

News: Axalta Reveals New Paint Scheme for NASCAR No. 24 Car

News: Repairify Aligns Brands to Form Leader in Auto Technology

Advertisement

on

Uni-Select Names New President and COO

on

CCC Report Indicates Fewer Auto Claims in 2021 But Greater Severity

on

Caliber to Acquire 17 Auto Nation Collision Centers

on

BASF Announces 2021-2022 Automotive Color Trends Collection
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: CCC Report Indicates Fewer Auto Claims in 2021 But Greater Severity

Consolidators: Caliber to Acquire 17 Auto Nation Collision Centers

News: BASF Announces 2021-2022 Automotive Color Trends Collection

News: AkzoNobel Delivers 6% Revenue Growth in Q3

News: John Bean to Showcase New Tru-Point ADAS Calibration System at SEMA
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

PROXXON, Inc.

PROXXON, Inc.
Phone: +1 (828) 522-4377Fax: +1 (828) 522-4376
P.O. Box 1909, Hickory North Carolina 28603-1909
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Jumpstarting your Body Shop Business

Sponsored Content

ADHESIVES FOR TOYOTA COLLISION REPAIR

Sponsored Content

THE EVER-GROWING IMPORTANCE OF OEM CERTIFICATION
Connect
BodyShop Business