 Unlocking Secret BMS Information with Autel EV Diagnostic Tablets

Autel diagnostic tablets connect directly to EV battery modules, accessing all datastream PIDs for precise diagnostics.

The Autel EV lineup of diagnostic tablets provides technicians with a solution to the common challenge of limited visibility into all datastream PIDs on hybrid/PHEV and full electric vehicles. These vehicles will often have more than 100 wires going to the BMS (battery management module), according to Autel.

When a typical scan tool is connected to the OBD 2, it will only see 50-60 datastream PIDs, and some of those are from other modules. This leaves more than 40 additional diagnostic circuits that cannot be seen. This can lead to difficult and time-consuming pinpoint diagnostics to get to the root of what is ailing the electric drive system.

Autel allows the technician to attach directly to the low-voltage circuitry of the BMS, for complete visibility into all data stream PIDs, with the battery in or out of the vehicle.

This video is sponsored by Autel.

