 Value-Driven OTOFIX Automotive Diagnostics Brand Launched
Value-Driven OTOFIX Automotive Diagnostics Brand Launched

Milwaukee Introduces M18 Fuel Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuums

Matco Tools Launches RAPASSIST Tool Powered by Opus IVS

ProMaxx Introduces Hex Adapter for Ratchet
Do You Fall Prey to Wash Bay Diagnostics? (VIDEO)

Understanding Vehicle Sensor Angle (VIDEO)

Learn why the angle of vehicle sensors such as radar and cameras is critical to how they "see".

The Importance of a Vehicle Pre-Scan (VIDEO)

Learn why it's important to perform a pre-repair scan on every vehicle you repair.

Products

Value-Driven OTOFIX Automotive Diagnostics Brand Launched

OTOFIX automotive diagnostics features professional-grade advanced diagnostics, starting/charging system and key/immobilizer programming Android-based tablets.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

OTOFIX automotive diagnostics has announced its debut with professional-grade advanced diagnostics, starting/charging system and key/immobilizer programming Android-based tablets for cost-conscious vehicle repair enthusiasts.

The OTOFIX brand features five tools:

  • D1 Advanced Diagnostics tablet
  • D1 Lite All Systems Scan and Service tablet
  • IM1 Immobilizer/Key Programming tablet with XP1 key programmer
  • B1 Battery Tester
  • B1 Lite Battery Tester

All OTOFIX tools are compatible with 1996 and newer U.S., Asian and European vehicles and feature a user-friendly interface with guided instructions and easy-to-understand icons and illustrated results.

Order OTOFIX tools directly from its U.S. website at otofixtech.us. All products ship free within the U.S. and include free technical support via email ([email protected]) and the toll-free support line at (833) 686-1349.

