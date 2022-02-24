Value-Driven OTOFIX Automotive Diagnostics Brand Launched

OTOFIX automotive diagnostics has announced its debut with professional-grade advanced diagnostics, starting/charging system and key/immobilizer programming Android-based tablets for cost-conscious vehicle repair enthusiasts.

The OTOFIX brand features five tools:

D1 Advanced Diagnostics tablet

D1 Lite All Systems Scan and Service tablet

IM1 Immobilizer/Key Programming tablet with XP1 key programmer

B1 Battery Tester

B1 Lite Battery Tester

All OTOFIX tools are compatible with 1996 and newer U.S., Asian and European vehicles and feature a user-friendly interface with guided instructions and easy-to-understand icons and illustrated results.

Order OTOFIX tools directly from its U.S. website at otofixtech.us. All products ship free within the U.S. and include free technical support via email ([email protected]) and the toll-free support line at (833) 686-1349.