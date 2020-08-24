VeriFacts Launches New EV Education Program

VeriFacts Automotive announced they have launched the VeriFacts Academy 2020 virtual collision repair classroom, which features the new Hybrid/Electric Vehicle Essentials Course as one of the first learning modules. Through this course, collision repairers can gain knowledge of the safety protocols and repair processes for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and electric vehicles (EV). VeriFacts Automotive also introduced a new VeriFacts Automotive EV Ready Remote Verification program that will allow their collision repair coaching customers to earn recognition that their team is prepared to repair HEVs and EVs.

“It’s an honor to be the first collision repair facility in the VeriFacts network to earn our HEV/BEV Ready remote verification,” said Randy Serkey, owner of A&R Auto Body. “I’m a believer in hybrid vehicles, and I’ve had once since 2004. Today, I have a Hyundai Kona. I love the mileage and economics, and it’s the right thing to do for the environment. “That’s why we pursued our HEV/BEV collision repair readiness verification from VeriFacts Automotive – it’s imperative to responsibly and accurately repair these unique vehicles. We sent four team members through the VeriFacts Automotive Hybrid/Electric Vehicle Essentials Course to obtain our verification. This — along with our OEM certifications –prepares us for the growth of HEV/BEV vehicles in our market and makes us the preferred repair partner for local dealerships and vehicle owners.” The “green” approach to vehicle repair is a key component of Serkey’s business strategy. “Green is lean, and that’s good for business,” he said. “We’ve updated our equipment and our lighting to be more energy efficient, we spray with nitrogen to reduce overspray and paint waste, and have a central vacuum system to decrease dust and improve air quality. Becoming HEV/BEV collision repair ready through VeriFacts Automotive complements this strategy and furthers our efforts to be better environmental citizens.”

EVs Continue to Grow EVs and HEVs passed the one million total sales mark in 2018, and the trend toward HEVs and battery electric vehicles (BEV) will continue. The number of EVs on U.S. roads is projected to reach 18.7 million in 2030. This is about 7% of the 259 million vehicles (cars and light trucks) expected to be on U.S. roads in 2030. (Source: Edison Electric Institute). “The trend toward hybrid and electric vehicles will continue, and we will see more and more of these vehicles in collision repair facilities,” said Farzam Afshar, CEO of VeriFacts Automotive. “The repair process is much different when you have a very large powerful battery at the core of the vehicle. If you don’t have the proper training, equipment and repair processes in place, it can be very dangerous to any team member interacting with the vehicle. We want to help ensure that anyone who works on these vehicles is educated about the essentials of electric vehicles and ready to safely repair them.” This need for safety awareness led VeriFacts Academy to launch the special educational course for its customers on HEV/BEV repair preparation. This special Hybrid/Electric Vehicle Essentials Course is offered by the VeriFacts Academy 2020 virtual classroom through the new Learning Management System (LMS). This course is designed to complement the OEM repair standards for specific makes and models.

