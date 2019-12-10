Washburn Tech Students Donate Recycled Ride to Needy Kansas Family

Students and faculty at Washburn Tech in Topeka, Kan., recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a local needy family via the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program. The car was provided by State Farm.

The presentation, which was held at Washburn Tech, marked the 28th vehicle that Washburn Tech students and faculty have refurbished over the past decade.

“I’m really thankful for everybody taking the time out and working on my car. Yeah, it’s my car now,” said Taliah Noble, the recipient of the refurbished Ford Escape. “And just spending their time, because not anybody has to do that.”

NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,400 vehicles valued at more than $34 million.