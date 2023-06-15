WIN Elects Board Leadership for 2023-24

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced it has named its 2023-24 board of directors.

The WIN executive board works to ensure the overall health, growth and viability of WIN, provides overall strategic direction, and executes on WIN’s vision and mission for women serving in the collision repair industry.

WIN’s board consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair shops, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, recyclers, insurance companies and others.

“The WIN board is proud of the work of the last few years that resulted in several key accomplishments over the last program year,” said Tanya Sweetland, chair of WIN. “This includes recruiting and establishing a record number of members and student members thanks to the relaunch of our scholarship program.

To achieve WIN’s goals to attract, retain and advance women in collision repair professions, the association will continue to focus its efforts on three main goals:

Grow membership and engagement so that they can reach more women Develop infrastructure for sustainability of the organization Expand awareness so that the WIN superpower stops being the best kept secret in the industry

At the recent WIN Educational Conference in San Antonio, the new 2023-24 WIN executive committee and board members were presented. The following appointments include:

Chair, Tanya Sweetland, OEC

Vice chair, Susie Frausto, Boyd Group/Gerber Collision & Glass

Administrative vice vhair, Elizabeth Stein, OEC

Treasurer, Janette Tooley, Consolidated Dealers

Secretary, Laura Kottschade, Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass.

Immediate past chair, Jenny Anderson, Entegral, powered by Enterprise

New members joining the WIN 2023–24 board include:

Lisa Ferguson, I-CAR

Sabrina Simionescu, AkzoNobel

Stacey Simmons, Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

The following board members will continue their service to the organization:

Kristle Bollans, Hertz

Jeanne Esquivel, Entegral, Powered by Enterprise

Hannah Whitesides Driven Brands

Holly Whitley, Gerber Collision & Glass

Blair Womble, Caliber Collision

Concluding their service and rotating off the board are:

Treasurer, Kathy Coffey, AkzoNobel

Kim Frasher, OEC

Kathy Mello, TGIF Body Shop

The mission of WIN is to support and enhance the role of women in the collision repair industry, promoting education, professional advancement and networking. The WIN board of directors exists to guide the organization in furthering these initiatives.

“During the 2023-24 program year, the WIN board will continue to lead their teams on initiatives aligned with our goals as well as articulating the WIN experience,” Sweetland said. “WIN offers opportunities for women to advance their professional skills and gain exposure through leadership of a WIN program, team or the board.”

For more information on WIN, visit womensindustrynetwork.com.

For more information on WIN’s 2023-24 leadership team and committee opportunities, click here.