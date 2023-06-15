 WIN Elects Board Leadership for 2023-24

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

WIN Elects Board Leadership for 2023-24

WIN’s board consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair shops, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, recyclers, insurance companies and others.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced it has named its 2023-24 board of directors. 

Related Articles

The WIN executive board works to ensure the overall health, growth and viability of WIN, provides overall strategic direction, and executes on WIN’s vision and mission for women serving in the collision repair industry.

WIN’s board consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair shops, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, recyclers, insurance companies and others.

“The WIN board is proud of the work of the last few years that resulted in several key accomplishments over the last program year,” said Tanya Sweetland, chair of WIN. “This includes recruiting and establishing a record number of members and student members thanks to the relaunch of our scholarship program.

To achieve WIN’s goals to attract, retain and advance women in collision repair professions, the association will continue to focus its efforts on three main goals:

  1. Grow membership and engagement so that they can reach more women
  2. Develop infrastructure for sustainability of the organization
  3. Expand awareness so that the WIN superpower stops being the best kept secret in the industry

At the recent WIN Educational Conference in San Antonio, the new 2023-24 WIN executive committee and board members were presented. The following appointments include:

  • Chair, Tanya Sweetland, OEC
  • Vice chair, Susie Frausto, Boyd Group/Gerber Collision & Glass
  • Administrative vice vhair, Elizabeth Stein, OEC
  • Treasurer, Janette Tooley, Consolidated Dealers
  • Secretary, Laura Kottschade, Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass.
  • Immediate past chair, Jenny Anderson, Entegral, powered by Enterprise

New members joining the WIN 2023–24 board include:

  • Lisa Ferguson, I-CAR
  • Sabrina Simionescu, AkzoNobel
  • Stacey Simmons, Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

The following board members will continue their service to the organization:

  • Kristle Bollans, Hertz
  • Jeanne Esquivel, Entegral, Powered by Enterprise
  • Hannah Whitesides Driven Brands
  • Holly Whitley, Gerber Collision & Glass
  • Blair Womble, Caliber Collision

Concluding their service and rotating off the board are:

  • Treasurer, Kathy Coffey, AkzoNobel
  • Kim Frasher, OEC
  • Kathy Mello, TGIF Body Shop

The mission of WIN is to support and enhance the role of women in the collision repair industry, promoting education, professional advancement and networking. The WIN board of directors exists to guide the organization in furthering these initiatives.

“During the 2023-24 program year, the WIN board will continue to lead their teams on initiatives aligned with our goals as well as articulating the WIN experience,” Sweetland said. “WIN offers opportunities for women to advance their professional skills and gain exposure through leadership of a WIN program, team or the board.” 

For more information on WIN, visit womensindustrynetwork.com

For more information on WIN’s 2023-24 leadership team and committee opportunities, click here.

You May Also Like

Associations

AASP/NJ Announces Return of Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing

The 16th Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing will be held Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, N.J.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it is bringing back its longstanding tradition of gathering the automotive community together for a fun day of golf and interaction for the first time since 2019 with the 16th Annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing. The outing, which will be held Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, N.J., is once again dedicated to the memory of the late shop owner and association leader Lou Scoras of Holmdel Auto Body. A portion of the event proceeds will be applied toward a collision industry scholarship fund. 

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
WIN Awards Cornerstone Award at Conference

WIN bestowed its Cornerstone Award to Laura Kottschade of Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass and Jeanne Esquivel of Enterprise at its conference May 1-3 in San Antonio, Texas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces ComCept as New Corporate Member

Founded in 1986 by Glenn Atwell, the company is based out of Seminole, Fla., and has built distribution management solutions for U.S. paint jobbers for almost 40 years.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ Awarded $5,000 to NORTHEAST Attendees

For the second year in a row, $5,000 ($500 each) was awarded to 10 lucky attendees at the NORTHEAST Show toward the purchase of products from vendors.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Andy Mohr Collision as New Corporate Member

Established in 2015, Andy Mohr Collision is a dealership collision center for Honda and Hyundai based in Bloomington, Ind.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

SEMA Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees

Three industry leaders are joining the SEMA Hall of Fame: Steve Ames of Ames Performance Engineering, John Iannotte of Kunzman & Associates and Mitch Williams of Rigid Industries.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Reimagining Tomorrow: 2023 WIN Conference Recap

Three days of inspirational talks left attendees with a new perception of the future.

By Meagan Kusek
NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Two San Antonio Veterans

The NABC, along with USAA and Caliber Collision, recently donated refurbished vehicles to two female San Antonio veterans.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Collision Dashboard as New Corporate Member

Founded in 2022, Collision Dashboard’s mission is to simplify key performance indicators for collision repair facilities to access and understand.  

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers