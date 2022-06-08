WIN Names 2022-23 Officers, New Board Members

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has named its 2022-23 leadership officers and board of directors.

(Left to right): Kelly Coffey, Liz Stein, Jenny Anderson, Tanya Sweetland, Susie Fausto and Laura Kottschade The WIN board of directors consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair organizations, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, insurance companies and others. By making policy decisions that execute on the WIN vision and mission, the board of directors works to ensure the growth and viability of the organization by setting overall strategic direction and executing its signature programs and key initiatives.

“The diverse experience, skill and talent brought by these industry professionals will keep WIN thriving, focused and on track with our mission,” said Tanya Sweetland, chair of WIN. “I am looking forward to serving the WIN organization with this dynamic team of leaders as we head into our next strategic planning session.” Meet the 2022-23 WIN officers and executive committee: Chair Tanya Sweetland, OEC Vice Chair Susie Frausto, Boyd Group/Gerber Collision & Glass Immediate Past Chair Jenny Anderson, Entegral Powered by Enterprise Treasurer Kathy Coffey, AkzoNobel Coatings Admin Vice Chair Liz Stein, OEC Secretary Laura Kottschade, Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass New Board Members for 2022-23 Hannah Whitesides, Maaco (Driven Brands) Holly Whitley, Gerber Collision & Glass Blair Womble, Caliber Collision Continuing Their Service on the Board in 2022-23 Janette Andrade, Consolidated Dealers Co-Operative, Inc. Kristle Bollans, Hertz Jeanne Esquivel, Entegral powered by Enterprise Trista Anger, BASF Kimberly Frasher, Axiom Accident & Hail Repair Kathy Mello, TGIF Body Shop, Inc. WINConnect Program Expands in Second Year Designed to increase networking and career building opportunities among its members, the WINConnect program is one of the key initiatives for WIN in 2022-23. WINConnect is available exclusively to WIN members interested in expanding their professional capabilities and knowledge. Participants of the WINConnect program will gather virtually in monthly cohort sessions, where they will be able to network and learn throughout the year. Sessions will include a mix of small group check-ins along with professional and career development sessions led by coaching experts.

“This initiative will enable WIN members to connect regularly, share experiences and further develop industry talent,” said Susie Frausto, vice chair of WIN. “Working with professional business coaches is important for women who are looking to excel in the collision repair industry.” The second chapter of the WINConnect program will run from July 2022 to May 2023 with its carefully selected cohorts meeting every other month. WIN is making a strategic investment to fund much of program’s facilitation expenses, though there is a small financial commitment ($100) that is in addition to the WIN membership fee. Accommodations are available for WIN members in need of additional financial assistance.

