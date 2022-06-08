 WIN Names 2022-23 Officers, New Board Members
BodyShop Business

on

WIN Names 2022-23 Officers, New Board Members

on

CIECA to Hold Webinar on Impact of Electric Vehicles

on

Southeast Collision Conference to Take Place June 23-25

on

Precision Diagnostics Joins CIECA as Corporate Member
Creating a Succession Plan

Modern Vehicle Construction

Jason Stahl discusses the variety of advanced materials vehicles are made from today and the reasons for this.

Top 10 OSHA Violations in 2021, Part 2

Jason Stahl runs down five more of the top 10 OSHA safety violations from 2021.

WIN Names 2022-23 Officers, New Board Members

Associations

WIN Names 2022-23 Officers, New Board Members

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has named its 2022-23 leadership officers and board of directors.

(Left to right): Kelly Coffey, Liz Stein, Jenny Anderson, Tanya Sweetland, Susie Fausto and Laura Kottschade

The WIN board of directors consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair organizations, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, insurance companies and others.

By making policy decisions that execute on the WIN vision and mission, the board of directors works to ensure the growth and viability of the organization by setting overall strategic direction and executing its signature programs and key initiatives.

“The diverse experience, skill and talent brought by these industry professionals will keep WIN thriving, focused and on track with our mission,” said Tanya Sweetland, chair of WIN. “I am looking forward to serving the WIN organization with this dynamic team of leaders as we head into our next strategic planning session.”

Meet the 2022-23 WIN officers and executive committee:

Chair

Tanya Sweetland, OEC

Vice Chair

Susie Frausto, Boyd Group/Gerber Collision & Glass

Immediate Past Chair

Jenny Anderson, Entegral Powered by Enterprise

Treasurer

Kathy Coffey, AkzoNobel Coatings

Admin Vice Chair

Liz Stein, OEC

Secretary

Laura Kottschade, Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass

New Board Members for 2022-23

Hannah Whitesides, Maaco (Driven Brands)

Holly Whitley, Gerber Collision & Glass

Blair Womble, Caliber Collision

Continuing Their Service on the Board in 2022-23

Janette Andrade, Consolidated Dealers Co-Operative, Inc.

Kristle Bollans, Hertz

Jeanne Esquivel, Entegral powered by Enterprise

Trista Anger, BASF

Kimberly Frasher, Axiom Accident & Hail Repair

Kathy Mello, TGIF Body Shop, Inc.

WINConnect Program Expands in Second Year

Designed to increase networking and career building opportunities among its members, the WINConnect program is one of the key initiatives for WIN in 2022-23. WINConnect is available exclusively to WIN members interested in expanding their professional capabilities and knowledge. Participants of the WINConnect program will gather virtually in monthly cohort sessions, where they will be able to network and learn throughout the year. Sessions will include a mix of small group check-ins along with professional and career development sessions led by coaching experts.

“This initiative will enable WIN members to connect regularly, share experiences and further develop industry talent,” said Susie Frausto, vice chair of WIN. “Working with professional business coaches is important for women who are looking to excel in the collision repair industry.”

The second chapter of the WINConnect program will run from July 2022 to May 2023 with its carefully selected cohorts meeting every other month.

WIN is making a strategic investment to fund much of program’s facilitation expenses, though there is a small financial commitment ($100) that is in addition to the WIN membership fee. Accommodations are available for WIN members in need of additional financial assistance.

In brief, the WINConnect initiative will further service WIN members by:

  • Making consistent and meaningful connections among women in the industry
  • Sharing experiences and learning from others in an authentic, confidential environment
  • Building key business skills and acumen applicable across industry segment and experience level
  • Developing and strengthening a professional support network

All current WIN members are eligible and encouraged to participate. To sign up for WINConnect today, click here.

To become a member of WIN, click here.

