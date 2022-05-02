Wren’s Collision Group Acquires Collision 124

Wren’s Collision Group announced it has acquired Collision 124 of Braselton, Ga. The newly acquired 15,000 square-foot-facility joins eight existing shops located in the southeast region, owned and operated under Wren’s Collision Group, LLC.

Click Here to Read More

Wren’s Collision Group is a third-generation, family-owned and operated auto repair business. Established by Ray Wren, Wren’s Body Shop of Douglasville, Ga., first opened its doors to the public in 1954. Current owners Phil and James Wren have since expanded their company to include a total of nine facilities across Georgia and Florida.

“Our customers can feel confident in our high standards, continuous technical training and exceptional customer service that we’ve built our business on,” said James Wren.

With many large multi-shop operations saturating the market, Wren’s Collision Group continues to compete, with continued plans of expansion in the near future.