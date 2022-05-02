 Wren's Collision Group Acquires Collision 124
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Wren's Collision Group Acquires Collision 124

on

Driven Brands Acquires All Star Glass

on

Service King Gifts Recycled Ride to Oklahoma City Veteran

on

Driven Brands Expands Partnership with WIN
Advertisement
The Liability of Paint

Auto Body Safety: What Do These Acronyms Stand For?

Do you know what ANSI, NFPA and NIOSH stand for?

Automotive Refinish: Avoiding Paint Redos, Part 2

Common causes and cures for the dreaded paint redo.

MORE POST

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

Trending Now

Consolidators: Wren’s Collision Group Acquires Collision 124

Products: Kent Automotive Introduces LeakFinder

Consolidators: Driven Brands Acquires All Star Glass

Associations: AASP/NJ Virtual Meeting Explores Prevailing Rates

Current Issues

April 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Wren’s Collision Group Acquires Collision 124

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Wren’s Collision Group announced it has acquired Collision 124 of Braselton, Ga. The newly acquired 15,000 square-foot-facility joins eight existing shops located in the southeast region, owned and operated under Wren’s Collision Group, LLC.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Wren’s Collision Group is a third-generation, family-owned and operated auto repair business. Established by Ray Wren, Wren’s Body Shop of Douglasville, Ga., first opened its doors to the public in 1954. Current owners Phil and James Wren have since expanded their company to include a total of nine facilities across Georgia and Florida.

“Our customers can feel confident in our high standards, continuous technical training and exceptional customer service that we’ve built our business on,” said James Wren.

With many large multi-shop operations saturating the market, Wren’s Collision Group continues to compete, with continued plans of expansion in the near future.

Advertisement

For more information on Wren’s Collision Group, visit wrensbodyshop.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: Caliber Collision Helps Tackle Childhood Hunger

Consolidators: Crash Champions Expands in Montana

Consolidators: ABRA Owners Power their Business with Solar Energy

Consolidators: CARSTAR Owner Offers “Green” Collision Repairs

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business