BodyShop Business is planning its 18th Annual Reader’s Choice issue – an entire issue devoted to questions about the collision repair business that you want answered! But we can’t do it without you. Click here to fill out the form. Please submit by Feb. 1st, 2017.

Submit a question about some industry-related issue you want an answer to, and if it’s chosen, we’ll not only find someone to write an article on your topic but also credit you for the idea – and give you $75!

Maybe your question is, “Should I be doing a pre- and post-repair scan on every vehicle that comes into my shop?” Or, “How the heck do I keep up with all the technology in vehicles today?” Or maybe you want to what the best strategies are for fighting steering. Submit your question and who knows, you might be buying lunch for the crew!