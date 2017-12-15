Body Shop Business
Consolidators/Gerber Collision and Glass
ago

Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Location in Glenwood Springs, Colo.

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Ohio Bill Prohibits Installing Unsafe Used Tires

Martin Senour Paints Announces First Quarter Training Schedule for 2018

Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Location in Glenwood Springs, Colo.

New Matrix Automotive Finishes System is Compliant Coast-to-Coast

New BigFoot LH 19E Rotary Polisher Features Power and High Performance

N.Y. Body Shop Files Lawsuit Against Mercedes-Benz Dealer

Nippon Paint Makes Bid to Buy Axalta

Columbus, Ohio, TV News Investigator Looks at Vehicle Scanning

One-Man Russian Body Shop Repairs Collision-Damaged Vehicles on YouTube – And People Are Watching

Axalta, AkzoNobel Drop ‘Merger-of-Equals’ Talks

The Boyd Group Inc. has announced the acquisition of a second collision repair center in Glenwood Springs, Colo., previously operated as Professional Auto Body & Frame. This shop has serviced the Glenwood community, the largest city in Garfield County, for the past 36 years.

“With only eight miles separating our Glenwood Springs locations, we are able to create strategic synergies while servicing the two major highways that run through the city,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “We are pleased to enhance our presence in the state of Colorado and expand our capacity to better serve our customers and insurance partners in the area.”

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Kim Allen at (847) 410-6003 or [email protected].

Show Full Article