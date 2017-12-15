Gerber Collision & Glass Opens Repair Location in Glenwood Springs, Colo.

The Boyd Group Inc. has announced the acquisition of a second collision repair center in Glenwood Springs, Colo., previously operated as Professional Auto Body & Frame. This shop has serviced the Glenwood community, the largest city in Garfield County, for the past 36 years.

“With only eight miles separating our Glenwood Springs locations, we are able to create strategic synergies while servicing the two major highways that run through the city,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “We are pleased to enhance our presence in the state of Colorado and expand our capacity to better serve our customers and insurance partners in the area.”

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Kim Allen at (847) 410-6003 or [email protected].