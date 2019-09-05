Safelite Group Acquires Auto Glass Specialists

Safelite Group, a leading vehicle glass services and recalibration company and owner of Safelite AutoGlass, has announced an agreement to acquire Auto Glass Specialists. The transaction was completed at the close of business on Aug. 30.

Auto Glass Specialists has been in business for 16 years, owned and managed by Austin Cavender since 2006. Auto Glass Specialists earned a solid reputation through diligence and hard work by its dedicated staff. The single-store location in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, will expand Safelite’s brick-and-mortar footprint in the area, with the nearest Safelite location more than 85 miles away.

“This acquisition helps expand our customer reach in Colorado while leveraging the strengths of both companies,” said Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group. “Austin instilled a commitment to customer service that nicely aligns with Safelite and our company’s purpose. We’re very excited to welcome his team to Safelite and look forward to a bright future.”

Auto Glass Specialists will leverage Safelite’s excellent operational systems, vehicle safety system expertise (ADAS), a world-class distribution network, global purchasing power and strong insurance and commercial relationships, according to the company.

This deal comes on the heels of another acquisition also completed in August. Safelite acquired the combined businesses of TruRoad (COP TruRoad Parent, LLC and COS SCS Parent, LLC) on Aug. 19.