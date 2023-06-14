 Safelite Group Acquires Advanced Auto Glass 

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Safelite Group Acquires Advanced Auto Glass 

SafeliteGroup, owner of Safelite AutoGlass, announced an agreement to acquire the auto glass assets of Advanced Auto Glass in Weatherford, Texas.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

SafeliteGroup, owner of Safelite AutoGlass, announced an agreement to acquire the auto glass assets of Advanced Auto Glass operating in Weatherford, Texas.

Related Articles

The transaction was completed on Friday, June 9.

“It’s an honor to have new team members join our Safelite family and help us provide the quality service our customers expect,” said Renee Cacchillo, president and CEO of Safelite. “With even more opportunities to support the local communities where our people live and work, we look forward to hearing what’s important to our new team members and supporting them as they come aboard.”

The combined businesses will offer vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services to Fort Worth-area customers.

“It’s an exciting time in our business as we continue to expand our reach, and with that comes the responsibility of caring for our people,” said Cacchillo. “Our goal is to welcome our new Advanced Auto Glass team members to Safelite and make them feel right at home.”

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Driven Brands to Kick Off Third Shine Season Summer Fundraiser

Driven Brands collision companies CARSTAR U.S., CARSTAR Canada, Fix Auto USA and Abra will kick off the summer fundraising initiative Shine Season on June 1, 2023.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Driven Brands collision companies CARSTAR U.S., CARSTAR Canada, Fix Auto USA and Abra will kick off the summer fundraising initiative Shine Season on June 1, 2023.

The June through August initiative encourages franchise partners and members of the collision corporate staff to get involved with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Cystic Fibrosis Canada to raise funds for cystic fibrosis research, advocacy and care.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Maaco Remains Steadfast in Support of Military Families

This past Memorial Day, Maaco reflected on the heroic military families it has come across through the years.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Opens New Tampa Repair Center

Crash Champions has announced the opening of a new collision repair center in Lutz, Fla.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Compact Auto Body Powered by VIVE Highlights Female Teammates

The Compact Auto Body team is all-female led in an industry that typically has a male lead.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds New Locations in Texas and N.C.

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of David Collision Repair in Georgetown, Texas and CARSTAR Jerry Rhynes Collision in Albemarle, Charlotte and Pineville, N.C.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Maryland Passes New Calibration Law

S.B. 793 establishes consumer protections related to the repair or replacement of glass on motor vehicles equipped with ADAS.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fix Auto Escondido Participates in Green Transpo Expo

The event gave the community insight into the evolution of the transportation industry and covered popular topics such as electric cars and bikes, solar power and additional EV trends.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fix Auto Kearny Mesa Honored by AAA Automobile Club of SoCal

Fix Auto Kearny Mesa has been recognized for its outstanding performance in 2022, earning the Top Shop by the Automobile Club of Southern California award.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Maaco Martinsburg Honors Military Families with Grand Opening

The grand opening featured a car show, networking and a booth where attendees learned about Operation Homefront, one of Maaco’s charitable partners.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers