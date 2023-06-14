Safelite Group Acquires Advanced Auto Glass 

SafeliteGroup, owner of Safelite AutoGlass, announced an agreement to acquire the auto glass assets of Advanced Auto Glass operating in Weatherford, Texas.

The transaction was completed on Friday, June 9.

“It’s an honor to have new team members join our Safelite family and help us provide the quality service our customers expect,” said Renee Cacchillo, president and CEO of Safelite. “With even more opportunities to support the local communities where our people live and work, we look forward to hearing what’s important to our new team members and supporting them as they come aboard.”

The combined businesses will offer vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services to Fort Worth-area customers.

“It’s an exciting time in our business as we continue to expand our reach, and with that comes the responsibility of caring for our people,” said Cacchillo. “Our goal is to welcome our new Advanced Auto Glass team members to Safelite and make them feel right at home.”