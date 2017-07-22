1Collision Network Adds Chicago Location

1Collision Network has added Law Auto Bodywerks in Bensenville, Ill.

Law Auto Body Werks specializes in collision and mechanical repair of luxury-brand vehicles.

“We are excited to begin working with 1Collision, and integrate their programs and benefits into our culture,” Law Auto Bodywerks Manager Johnny Ding said.

The 1Collision Network is an organization of independent and dealer-owned/operated collision repair businesses.

For more information about the 1Collision Network, contact [email protected] .