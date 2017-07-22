Body Shop Business
Business/1Collision Network
ago

1Collision Network Adds Chicago Location

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

1Collision Network Adds Chicago Location

Polyvance Recognized for Collision Repair Education Foundation Donation

Border Tax, NAFTA Exit Could Hurt U.S. Auto Industry

Editor’s Notes: Meet Amelia Lusher

asTech Parent Repairify Completes Mobile Diagnostics Deal

Video Explains Why Consumers Shouldn’t Let Insurers Dictate Where Car Is Repaired

Former Auto Body Office Assistant Gets Two Years in Prison for Embezzlement

Road Rage Leads to Wicked Collision in Southern California

You’ve Been Slimed! Hagfish Truck Triggers Creepy Collision in Oregon

Jeep Wrangler Is ‘Most American-Made’ Vehicle

 

1Collision Network has added Law Auto Bodywerks in Bensenville, Ill.

Law Auto Body Werks specializes in collision and mechanical repair of luxury-brand vehicles.

“We are excited to begin working with 1Collision, and integrate their programs and benefits into our culture,” Law Auto Bodywerks Manager Johnny Ding said.

The 1Collision Network is an organization of independent and dealer-owned/operated collision repair businesses.

For more information about the 1Collision Network, contact [email protected].

Show Full Article