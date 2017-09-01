AAPEX 2017 to Host Technology and Telematics Forum V5.0

For the first time, AAPEX will host the Technology and Telematics Forum V5.0 to spotlight cybersecurity, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication, vehicle data and OE technology.

The forum is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon (local time) on Thursday, Nov. 2, at The Venetian in Las Vegas. The forum is included in the AAPEX online attendee registration fee of $40.

The Congress of Automotive Repair and Service and the Auto Alliance will present the forum for auto repair professionals as well as professionals from other automotive aftermarket segments. The Automotive Service Association will sponsor the event.

The forum, which is part of the AAPEXedu 2017 program, will show attendees how to protect their businesses, customers, employees and lives from cyber attacks. Cybersecurity expert Anuja Sonalker, founder of STEER Tech, along with Donny Seyfer, co-owner of Seyfer Automotive, will provide the latest information on cybersecurity and how to avoid being a victim.

Bob Redding, Washington, D.C., representative for the Automotive Service Association, will lead a panel discussion on what’s coming to V2V and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication. A 5G expert and a GM OnStar staff member will participate in the discussion.

Bill Long, president of the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association, and Aaron Solomon, CEO and owner of Mobile Devices Ingenierie, will address vehicle data, including who owns the data, who gets it and how auto repair professionals can use it. Seyfer will lead the discussion with a focus on the responsibilities and challenges of logging and sifting through the data of vehicles producing a terabyte or more per day.

The forum will conclude with OE presentations on their latest technologies.

AAPEX represents the $740 billion global automotive aftermarket industry and is held annually at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

AAPEX 2017 is expected to feature 2,200 exhibiting companies, and will take place Oct. 31 through Nov. 2. Approximately 158,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from more than 140 countries are projected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX and the SEMA Show.

For more information, visit www.aapexshow.com or e-mail [email protected]. On social media, follow AAPEX at #AAPEX17.