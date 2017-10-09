Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Illinois Elects New Officers

Robert Gottfred, owner of Erie-LaSalle Body Shops in Chicago, is the new president of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Illinois (AASP-I).

Gottfred, who has been in the family business since 1976, replacing retiring president Michael Mattson of Accidental Auto Body in Waukegan. Mattson served as AASPI president since 2014, as well as president in 1989.

The alliance also elected Doug Fiala of Douglas Auto Body in Brookfield as vice president, and Paul Mason of AutoNation in Westmont as secretary/treasurer.

The newly elected officers will serve the balance of 2017 and 2018.

AASP-I was founded in the early 1960s as a local collision association and has grown over the years to represent shops throughout Illinois.