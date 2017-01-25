Body Shop Business
advanced measurement systems
AMS Refreshes Website with New Look

AMS announced it has redesigned its website and changed its content to reflect recently introduced new and exciting options for its laser measurement systems.

AMS is known for manufacturing and selling the only laser measurement system that can actually certify the accuracy of every measurement. Check out their latest products, locate a distributor and even fill out an online application to apply for financing with their new, intuitive web design. Easy navigation and options to view YouTube videos are all part of the user-friendly web experience, but visitors will still have the ability to buy systems and parts online securely as well.

Visit their new site now at www.ams-laser.com or call (423) 781-7163 for a free online demo.

