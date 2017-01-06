Assured Performance Appoints Mark Engelsdorfer Vice President of Strategic Partnerships

Assured Performance has announced the appointment of Mark Engelsdorfer to the position of vice president of strategic partnerships. Engelsdorfer will assume responsibility for key OEM relationships and key strategic initiatives.

Engelsdorfer is a former executive of FCA, retiring in 2015 after a 34-year career. During his tenure at FCA/Chrysler, he held many key positions including: director – Northeast Business Center, director – FCA/Chrysler Academy, director – Market Representation and Business Analytics, and most recently before his retirement, director of the Mopar Collision Portfolio. He will be applying his extensive knowledge and experience to help drive the joint-effort OEM certification program and other major initiatives planned for the future.

“I am looking forward to this great opportunity to apply my OEM knowledge and experience to the outstanding foundation Assured Performance has established,” said Engelsdorfer. “We have many new and bold initiatives we will be introducing that will take Assured Performance to even higher levels with even greater impact.”

Added Scott Biggs, CEO of Assured Performance, “We are thrilled to have Mark round out our executive team, working closely with our OEM and strategic partners. Mark has a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experience that will complement our team and help drive key initiatives planned for the future.”

Engelsdorfer resides in Nashville, Tenn.