Attorney Todd Tracy to Discuss John Eagle Lawsuit at SEMA Show

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has created two events that will put SEMA Show attendees in the room with Todd Tracy, lead counsel for the plaintiffs in Seebachan v. John Eagle Collision.

The first session, “The Anatomy of a Lawsuit: The Crucial Details of the $42 Million Verdict,” has been newly added to the agenda as a result of the trial results. It will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Nov. 1, in Ballrooms D-E in the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

During the session, Tracy will recount crucial details of the depositions, the trial and the decision-making information presented to the jury that led to the precedent-setting verdict. According to SCRS, those details can:

Help collision repair businesses avoid their own $42 million dollar verdict

Help clarify the facts that led a jury to conclude that OEM procedures were paramount

Define how business decisions made in the course of repair can have dramatic effect on both the repair outcome and ultimate responsibility.

“Above understanding the intricacies of the case, understanding the liability implications is significant to collision repair business owners and operations,” SCRS added.

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, SCRS will host a panel during the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit that will address repairer liability concerns and realities.

“The Hidden Dangers of Vehicle Technology, Improper Repair Methodology and Your Liabilities” will be moderated by technologist and author John Ellis, and will feature Tracy and attorney Erica Eversman (Vehicle Information Services), Mark Allen (Audi of America) and Aaron Clark (former shop owner.)

The panel will specifically address:

An industry that is grappling with following manufacturer repair procedure requirements that are expected to be performed on every occasion

Insurance claims positioning that leans toward “case-by-case” approval

The implication of business decisions that can directly impact repair facility liability

“As the litigation in Texas exposes flaws in the rationale for deviating from OEM repair procedures, there isn’t a more critical discussion to participate in for today’s collision repair operator,” SCRS said.

Registration for all Repairer Driven Education sessions during the SEMA Show can be made at www.scrs.com/rde, or onsite outside the education classrooms.