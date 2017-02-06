Body Shop Business
Autocrafters CARSTAR Collision’s Dianna Yurko Elected First Woman Board Member of Bensalem Business Association

CARSTAR announced that Autocrafters CARSTAR Collision’s Dianna Yurko was elected as the Bensalem Business Association’s (BBA) first woman board member.

Autocrafters CARSTAR Collision has been a member of the Bensalem, Pa., business community for 40 years. Yurko is the first woman board member in the history of the association. Founded in 2009, the BBA works to promote local business and relies on the help of its members to bring their mission statement alive.

“Myself and other board members work to make businesses stronger,” said Yurko. “Autocrafters CARSTAR Collision has been in Bensalem since 1976 and we, collectively, want to see our business community continue to grow and prosper. The collision repair industry supports initiatives like community involvement, and supports our CARSTAR store with the same.”

