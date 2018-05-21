Automotive Lightweighting Materials Will Be Focus of August Summit in Detroit

The seventh Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Detroit Summit will highlight advances in lightweighting technology and innovations in manufacturing processes, according to show organizers.

The show is scheduled for Aug. 21-23 at the Cobo Center in downtown Detroit.

“With an agenda based on extensive research with more than 40 OEMs, the summit will provide an unrivaled mix of new in-depth technical sessions, case-study-led presentations and panel discussions on the hottest issues, enabling greater interaction between speakers and delegates than ever before,” show organizers said.

As in previous years, there will be an adjoining exhibition hall showcasing the latest technologies, advanced materials and manufacturing processes for body-in-white.

New features for 2018 will include:

An in-depth exploration of new architectures, structures and battery-integration strategies for electric and autonomous vehicles

Specific coverage of main vehicle segments and different design philosophies in choice of architectures, body structures and advanced materials

An increased focus on innovation in materials, structures and enhanced manufacturability reflecting the evolution in vehicle platforms and architectures

Greater networking and interactive discussion opportunities with leading OEMs and recent startups in EV and autonomous vehicles

