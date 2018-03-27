Automotive Service Association Releases Updates to ‘Not-Included Operations’ Charts

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced it has released the latest updates to its “Not-Included Operations” charts. The resources are available for free to the industry and designed to ensure collision repairers consider all of the possible operations when they write an estimate.

These new resources, “Reference Chart of Not-Included Operations When Installing New Replacement Parts” and “Reference Chart of Not-Included Operations When Installing LKQ Parts,” are available on the ASA website and serve as a quick summary of general, not-included operations. They should be used in addition to procedure pages supplied by individual information providers.

“As a former shop owner and a current industry consultant, I find that one of the best tools for me to improve the quality of my estimates are the ASA Not Included Charts for New and Recycled Parts,” said Mike Anderson, AAM, of Collision Advice. “In addition, I find the ASA Not-Included charts to be a great tool for training entry-level estimators, as well as the most advanced to truly understand what is not included. Thanks to ASA for publishing something that is truly a game changer.”

Added Scott Benavidez, ASA Collision Division director, “The Not-Included charts published by ASA for the benefit of the industry were, and are, the brainchild of Mike Anderson, and we can’t thank Mike enough for his commitment and dedication in working with the Automotive Service Association Collision Operations Committee to bring this valuable resource to our members and the industry at large. It’s one more example of how ASA works with our volunteer membership to provide the insight and information necessary to help our members succeed.”

To access the “Not-Included Operations” charts, click here.