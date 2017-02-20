Axalta Coating Systems Paints Sculpture of Abraham Lincoln

Products from Axalta Coating Systems were selected to paint Seward Johnson’s “Return Visit” sculpture of Abraham Lincoln and a contemporary man.

Johnson, whose work has been featured in galleries and museums around the world, created the 30-foot-tall bronze sculpture. The Seward Johnson Atelier, a New Jersey-based nonprofit foundation, owns the piece.

“Return Visit” was painted with Axalta’s Corlar 824S, a two-component epoxy primer, and Cromax Pro, a low-VOC waterborne basecoat. For the topcoat, Axalta’s high-performance Imron Industrial MS600 high-solid, low-gloss clearcoat was selected.

“Seward Johnson’s ‘Return Visit’ is a timeless and inspirational piece of art,” said Michael Cash, Axalta senior vice president and president, industrial coatings. “Axalta works diligently to diversify our technology portfolio to be able to provide protection, beauty and reliability from primer to topcoat paint layers. This is a great example of what can be achieved with a broad portfolio of products.”

The poignant piece depicts President Lincoln discussing the Gettysburg Address with a contemporary citizen, demonstrating the timeless relevance of its message. “Return Visit” is on exhibit at Pioneer Court on Michigan Avenue in Chicago.