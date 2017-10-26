Axalta to Debut Cromax EZ on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Last NASCAR Cup Series Car at 2017 SEMA Show

Axalta Coating Systems will debut Cromax EZ, its latest waterborne offering for the refinish market, on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s last NASCAR Cup Series race car during the 2017 SEMA Show.

Earnhardt will drive the Cromax EZ-painted No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet SS for his final start as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 19.

Cromax EZ is a waterborne basecoat system that delivers exceptional results, has superior color match capability and outstanding cycle time, according to Axalta. Designed for body shops that want to make a seamless transition from a solventborne application process to a waterborne system, EZ is easy to use and requires minimal training.

Cromax EZ also features a simple mixing procedure that requires just a single reducer and mix ratio across all formula types and environmental conditions.

“Simply put, Cromax EZ is easy to mix, easy to match and easy to apply,” the company said in a news release.

Visitors to the 2017 SEMA Show can see the race car on display in Axalta’s indoor booth No. 22391. Earnhardt Jr. will appear at the booth from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 2 to share his thoughts on his career and upcoming final start as a full-time Cup Series driver.

“We are thrilled to debut Cromax EZ on the No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet SS for Dale’s final race as a full-time driver in the Cup Series,” said Mike Carr, Axalta president, Americas. “The red and black paint scheme is iconic. Cromax EZ did the scheme justice on what is a very special race car for a very historic moment in motorsports.”

For more information about Axalta’s schedule of events for the 2017 SEMA Show, visit www.axalta.us/sema2017.